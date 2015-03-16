It's Totally Worth Buying Fresh Flowers. Here's Why

Once upon a time, fresh flowers were an indulgence only bought if extra cash was stashed in my pocket. But when I began learning feng shui, my opinion was challenged. Shui associates flowers with robustly good energy and percolating abundance. So, with an open mind, I would buy small bundles, usually experimenting with whatever was cheapest.

Eventually, I became familiar with the local grocery stores' selections, their fresh bouquet delivery days, and who had the best prices on certain flora. Ten years later, I'm completely certain this seemingly small gesture and weekly investment changed our lives.

It was definitely a decadent splurge for me at first. Like many of my clients, I often questioned if it was a responsible use of money. It felt extravagant and unnecessary because the bundles never lasted long. However, when I now consider all those reasons NOT to buy flowers, I have a different perspective that stems from being in their good company all these years.

Here are five common excuses people give to avoid buying flowers, and why they're really not good excuses at all.

1. "Fresh flowers are too expensive."

Wander into a local grocer and check out prices. There are often a variety of bouquets priced for less than $10. When we're closed off to possibilities before considering our options, we create that experience and outcome in our lives with everything else. Flowers aren't waiting for someone who "deserves" them; flowers are for whomever is willing to allow beauty in their lives. So, decide what you're comfortable spending, and simply go look. Shui loves to play this game, and there's usually a bundle priced perfectly for you.

2. "I'll wait until guests come/the holidays/someone gives them to me."

Wait for a perfect moment, and it won't happen. YOU are the reason to buy fresh flowers. Flowers are nature's design to delight our days. No fancy party necessary or good enough excuse to wait. When we squander opportunities to appreciate ordinary moments, we block generous energy that is eager to roam and roar in our lives right now.

3. "I don't know where I'd put a vase of flowers."

Start in the kitchen. It's a place where everyone can enjoy them, and the kitchen is synonymous with prosperity. Anchor something beautiful in your home, and the eye drinks it in and feeds your subconscious delicious messages.

If you see a multitude of blooms, you wonder what the special occasion is, right? Bringing them into your home regularly suggests every day is another galloping opportunity to celebrate life.

4. "They don't last long enough — it's not worth the money."

I hear you — I really, really do. And I once would've nodded along. But you know what? Flowers are brilliant masters that teach you to enjoy the present fully, because no two moments are the same. Ever. And when you resist change to keep things the same, energy gets stagnant and stale. You stop feeling alive and inspired — your days become monotonous and predictable, and you fall into a rut. Flowers are a convenient way to limber up energy patterns in your homes and lives, keeping things fresh.

5. "I bought flowers, but nothing has changed."

Everything is energy. Some things are brushstrokes of good vibes; others have weighty energy that pulls people down. Flowers uplift. Guaranteed. Even if it's not noticeable immediately, the air around you changes. With each sip of water and its orchestra of blossoming buds, flowers move right in front of you. And every small change sends a joyful ripple into your home.

There's a Chinese proverb that suggests when you have only two pennies left in the world, buy a loaf of bread with one, and a lily with the other. Flowers are gorgeous preachers of the good life, showering our space with a little extra LOVE. So, let the excuses go. Mix things up, and step out to buy some gorgeous shui today.