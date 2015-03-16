mindbodygreen

Dismiss

Homemade Toothpaste With Peppermint & Coconut Oil

Liana Werner-Gray
mbg Contributor By Liana Werner-Gray
mbg Contributor
Liana Werner-Gray is a sought-after speaker and advocate for natural healing using a healthy diet and lifestyle.
Our editors have independently chosen the products listed on this page. If you purchase something mentioned in this article, we may earn a small commission.

Whenever we brush our teeth we absorb the ingredients in the toothpaste. We should think twice about absorbing what is in regular toothpaste. What is so bad about it? First, it costs more than making your own version. Second, it is full of chemicals like sodium lauryl sulfates (SLS), artificial flavorings and colorings, parabens, glycerin, fluoride, and more. SLS is on of the worst chemicals found in body-care products. It has been linked to all sorts of health issues, including cancer. Fluoride is also bad.

There are many brands of organic toothpaste to choose from. You can find a selection at most health-food stores and drugstores, and even in regular supermarkets. You can also make your own!

I make my own toothpaste using clay, baking soda, coconut oil, salt, and peppermint extract. All the ingredients provide health benefits in addition to cleaning the teeth. The coconut oil has antibacterial properties. The clay, which is tasteless and gives the toothpaste its pasty consistency, draws out toxins from the gums and tongue. Try one of the following two recipes.

Toothpaste for Three Brushings

Ingredients

1 tsp. baking soda

1 drop peppermint or lemon essential oil

A few drops of water

Preparation

Mix in a bowl until the paste is formed. Then brush your teeth.

Three-Month Toothpaste Supply

This recipe makes a little more than one cup of toothpaste. You should be able to make it for under three dollars. You can store it in a jar in the fridge for up to four months, and it will keep in your medicine cabinet at room temperature for 7—14 days.

Ingredients

1/2 cup bentonite clay

1/8 tsp. salt

2 tsp. baking soda

2/3 cup water

1/4 cup coconut oil

1 tsp. stevia (optional)

1—4 drops peppermint essential oil

Preparation

Mix the clay and salt in a bowl. Add the water. Mix well. Add the rest of ingredients. Mix well again until it forms a paste. Store it in a jar with a lid. Every time you go to use it, spoon some onto your toothbrush. Dampen the paste by putting your brush under some gently running water. Brush as usual.

Breath Fresheners

Conventional gum is made with chemical ingredients, like aspartame, that are linked to cancer and schizophrenia. No thanks! Instead, use a simple, natural alternative. Most of these are less expensive than purchasing gum.

Instead, chew on ... Ginger slices or a few leaves of parsley, mint, or cilantro. Grow your own. Chew on two leaves of parsley, for instance, before leaving for work in the morning or on your way out the door!

Eat ... An apple or avocado.

Brush and gargle with ... Lemon water (rinse thoroughly afterward so as not to strip your tooth enamel), baking soda, or bentonite clay.

Excerpt from The Earth Diet: Your Complete Guide to Living Using Earth's Natural Ingredients by Liana Werner-Gray. It is published by Hay House (October 2014) and is available now at all major bookstores.

And are you ready to learn more about how to unlock the power of food to heal your body, prevent disease & achieve optimal health? Register now for our FREE web class with nutrition expert Kelly LeVeque.

Liana Werner-Gray
Liana Werner-Gray mbg Contributor
Liana Werner-Gray is a sought-after speaker and advocate for natural healing using a healthy diet and lifestyle. After healing herself of many negative health conditions including a...

More On This Topic

SPONSORED CONTENT

Turns Out 74% Of The Population Is Deficient In Vitamin D — Are You?

Mark Hyman, M.D.
Turns Out 74% Of The Population Is Deficient In Vitamin D — Are You?
Change-Makers

LaRayia Gaston, Founder Of Lunch On Me, On Homelessness & Leading With Love

Olessa Pindak
LaRayia Gaston, Founder Of Lunch On Me, On Homelessness & Leading With Love
$49.99

How To Get Glowing Skin Naturally

With Shiva Rose
How To Get Glowing Skin Naturally
Love

Why We Fall For Psychopaths Like Joe Goldberg On Netflix's "You"

Sarah Regan
Why We Fall For Psychopaths Like Joe Goldberg On Netflix's "You"
Women's Health

Amy Schumer Reveals She's Doing IVF & Gets Real About What It's Like

Abby Moore
Amy Schumer Reveals She's Doing IVF & Gets Real About What It's Like
Change-Makers

Taco Bell Gets Supremely Green With New Packaging Commitment

Eliza Sullivan
Taco Bell Gets Supremely Green With New Packaging Commitment

Popular Stories

Latest Articles

Routines

Yogi On A Budget? Here Are 5 Props You Already Have In Your Home

Sarah Regan
Yogi On A Budget? Here Are 5 Props You Already Have In Your Home
Mental Health

New Research Finds This One Emotion Drives Addictive Behavior The Most

Sarah Regan
New Research Finds This One Emotion Drives Addictive Behavior The Most
Functional Food

Want To Try Going Plant-Based? Use This Vegan Grocery List + Meal Plan

Sarah Regan
Want To Try Going Plant-Based? Use This Vegan Grocery List + Meal Plan
Recipes

These Keto Buffalo Cauliflower Nachos Are The Perfect Game-Day Snack

Jamie Schneider
These Keto Buffalo Cauliflower Nachos Are The Perfect Game-Day Snack
Home

This Borderline Genius Challenge Is Great For Editing Your Wardrobe

Courtney Carver
This Borderline Genius Challenge Is Great For Editing Your Wardrobe
Recipes

You Gotta Try These Keto Hazelnut Muffins (With A Cup Of Coffee, Of Course)

Arthur Agatston, M.D.
You Gotta Try These Keto Hazelnut Muffins (With A Cup Of Coffee, Of Course)
Latest Articles

Sites We Love

https://www.mindbodygreen.com/0-17795/homemade-toothpaste-with-peppermint-coconut-oil.html

Your article and new folder have been saved!