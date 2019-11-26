13 Essential Oils To Reduce Stress

If you are feeling stressed, anxious, or are finding yourself unable to cope, then essential oils can help you find balance. Their healing power is unstoppable, so to invite yourself to really heal, it's best to understand a few simple methods first.

Here are five tricks to harnessing the healing power of essential oils and a guide to some of my favorites:

1. Take a huge whiff.

Self-explanatory and easy! This may be enough to help you change your focus (even slightly), and hopefully help you to feel a bit better about things. This method is especially good if you are really freaking out.

2. Add to your shower.

If you try adding a few drops of your favorite oil to the floor of your shower, your whole body will be immersed in an essential oil steam. Energetically, this will cleanse your aura and have a positive effect on your mind and emotions. Just cover the drain with a cloth or your foot for a couple of minutes, and breathe in the medicinal goodness.

3. Carry a sample with you.

Put a couple of drops onto a scarf, handkerchief or cotton pad and take it with you, or tuck it into your pocket or your bra. The scent of the oil will help support you throughout the day, and people will comment on how lovely the scent is. You will be sure to feel slightly better about life in general, as the energetic presence of the oil will bring you a sense of calm.

4. Try a nourishing body oil blend.

Usually I recommend using 3 teaspoons of carrier oil in a little dish and adding 7 - 8 drops of essential oil, to coat your whole body.

It's always best to patch test on your skin first, before you apply all over. You could also use this little blend to simply massage your hands or feet to help relax you.

Always put the drops of essential oil into the bottle or dish first, then add the carrier oil. It gives the scents time to create a synergistic fusion.

2. Scent your space with a diffuser.

Use 25 drops of oil In a traditional oil burner with a candle or a diffuser in your home to help you feel more comfortable.

Here are 13 of my favorite essential oils you can try:

1. Rose: the queen of oils to help with all stress issues

2. Jasmine: stimulating qualities that relieve depression

3. Lavender: soothing; builds solidarity and strength

4. Bergamot: calming; relieves mild anxiety

5. Marjoram: provides relief from pain and depression

6. Vetiver: promotes alertness and activity, so you can get moving

7. Chamomile: calming, soothing, medicinal

8. Lemon: gentle and refreshing

9. Geranium: cheery; helps to improve downward spiraling moods

10. Sage: improves mood and lowers anxiety

11. Fennel: helps women with menopausal depression and mood disorders

12. Yuzu: decreases emotional tension, including depression and hostility

13. Ylang Ylang: releases anger and frustration

.... and really, any oil that you love!