mindbodygreen

Dismiss
Beauty
|
Medically Reviewed

13 Essential Oils To Reduce Stress

Suzanne R. Banks
Written by Suzanne R. Banks
Roxanna Namavar, D.O.
Medical review by Roxanna Namavar, D.O.
Doctor of Osteopathic Medicine & Psychiatrist
Roxanna Namavar, D.O. is an adult psychiatrist focusing on integrative health. She completed her residency training at the University of Virginia Health-System and currently has a private practice in New York City.

Photo by Stocksy

Last updated on November 26, 2019

If you are feeling stressed, anxious, or are finding yourself unable to cope, then essential oils can help you find balance. Their healing power is unstoppable, so to invite yourself to really heal, it's best to understand a few simple methods first.

Here are five tricks to harnessing the healing power of essential oils and a guide to some of my favorites:

1. Take a huge whiff.

Self-explanatory and easy! This may be enough to help you change your focus (even slightly), and hopefully help you to feel a bit better about things. This method is especially good if you are really freaking out.

2. Add to your shower.

If you try adding a few drops of your favorite oil to the floor of your shower, your whole body will be immersed in an essential oil steam. Energetically, this will cleanse your aura and have a positive effect on your mind and emotions. Just cover the drain with a cloth or your foot for a couple of minutes, and breathe in the medicinal goodness.

3. Carry a sample with you.

Put a couple of drops onto a scarf, handkerchief or cotton pad and take it with you, or tuck it into your pocket or your bra. The scent of the oil will help support you throughout the day, and people will comment on how lovely the scent is. You will be sure to feel slightly better about life in general, as the energetic presence of the oil will bring you a sense of calm.

4. Try a nourishing body oil blend.

Usually I recommend using 3 teaspoons of carrier oil in a little dish and adding 7 - 8 drops of essential oil, to coat your whole body.

It's always best to patch test on your skin first, before you apply all over. You could also use this little blend to simply massage your hands or feet to help relax you.

Always put the drops of essential oil into the bottle or dish first, then add the carrier oil. It gives the scents time to create a synergistic fusion.

2. Scent your space with a diffuser.

Use 25 drops of oil In a traditional oil burner with a candle or a diffuser in your home to help you feel more comfortable.

Here are 13 of my favorite essential oils you can try:

1. Rose: the queen of oils to help with all stress issues

2. Jasmine: stimulating qualities that relieve depression

3. Lavender: soothing; builds solidarity and strength

4. Bergamot: calming; relieves mild anxiety

5. Marjoram: provides relief from pain and depression

6. Vetiver: promotes alertness and activity, so you can get moving

7. Chamomile: calming, soothing, medicinal

8. Lemon: gentle and refreshing

9. Geranium: cheery; helps to improve downward spiraling moods

10. Sage: improves mood and lowers anxiety

11. Fennel: helps women with menopausal depression and mood disorders

12. Yuzu: decreases emotional tension, including depression and hostility

13. Ylang Ylang: releases anger and frustration

.... and really, any oil that you love!

Want to learn how feng shui can help you create a high-vibe home and set powerful intentions to manifest your dreams? This is feng shui the modern way - no superstitions, all good vibes. Click here to register for a free session with Dana that will give you 3 tips to transform your home today!

Suzanne R. Banks
Suzanne R. Banks
Suzanne R. Banks is an Aromatherapist, author, blogger and natural perfumer and has recently released her first book "Revelation! Reveal Your Destiny with Essential Oils", which...

More On This Topic

Home

This Borderline Genius Challenge Is Great For Editing Your Wardrobe

Courtney Carver
This Borderline Genius Challenge Is Great For Editing Your Wardrobe
Wellness Trends

So, Are The Top Diets From 2019 Actually Healthy? We Investigated

Eliza Sullivan
So, Are The Top Diets From 2019 Actually Healthy? We Investigated
$49.99

The Ultimate Stress Management Guide

With Dr. Robin Berzin
The Ultimate Stress Management Guide
Women's Health

Amy Schumer Reveals She's Doing IVF & Gets Real About What It's Like

Abby Moore
Amy Schumer Reveals She's Doing IVF & Gets Real About What It's Like
Change-Makers

Taco Bell Gets Supremely Green With New Packaging Commitment

Eliza Sullivan
Taco Bell Gets Supremely Green With New Packaging Commitment
Nature

Study Finds Slightly Stressed-Out Plants May Be More Nutritious

Eliza Sullivan
Study Finds Slightly Stressed-Out Plants May Be More Nutritious
More Lifestyle

Popular Stories

Latest Articles

Routines

Yogi On A Budget? Here Are 5 Props You Already Have In Your Home

Sarah Regan
Yogi On A Budget? Here Are 5 Props You Already Have In Your Home
Mental Health

New Research Finds This One Emotion Drives Addictive Behavior The Most

Sarah Regan
New Research Finds This One Emotion Drives Addictive Behavior The Most
Functional Food

Want To Try Going Plant-Based? Use This Vegan Grocery List + Meal Plan

Sarah Regan
Want To Try Going Plant-Based? Use This Vegan Grocery List + Meal Plan
Recipes

These Keto Buffalo Cauliflower Nachos Are The Perfect Game-Day Snack

Jamie Schneider
These Keto Buffalo Cauliflower Nachos Are The Perfect Game-Day Snack
Recipes

You Gotta Try These Keto Hazelnut Muffins (With A Cup Of Coffee, Of Course)

Arthur Agatston, M.D.
You Gotta Try These Keto Hazelnut Muffins (With A Cup Of Coffee, Of Course)
Integrative Health

The New Science Of Aging: How To Biohack Your Way To A Longer, Healthier Life

Stephanie Eckelkamp
The New Science Of Aging: How To Biohack Your Way To A Longer, Healthier Life
Latest Articles

Sites We Love

https://www.mindbodygreen.com/0-17313/13-essential-oils-to-reduce-stress.html

Your article and new folder have been saved!