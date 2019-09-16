The Truth About Sugar: How Much Is Too Much & How To Spot It On A Label

"Natural sugar" is sugar found in unprocessed, whole foods like fruit, dairy, and even whole grains. Some also consider honey, coconut sugar, and maple syrup natural sugars, though they do not contain the rich nutrients that whole foods contain. For this article, "natural sugar" refers only to whole food sources. "Added sugar" refers to when any form of sugar (including "natural" forms like honey, maple syrup, fruit concentrate, etc.) is added to a product during manufacturing and processing. Added sugar helps products to caramelize, preserves and extends shelf life, enables fermentation, and balances acidity in foods. The many uses of sugar explain why sugar is so prevalent in the food supply.

Regardless of the type of sugar that is consumed, eventually it is broken down into the same simple sugars—glucose, fructose, or galactose, with some amount of glucose returning to the bloodstream and eliciting the pancreas to produce insulin. This might lead some to believe that there is no difference between a gram of sugar from a piece of candy and a gram of sugar from a berry. However, don't be fooled. Natural sugar is regarded as the healthier form of sugar because it is wrapped in a whole food package with a nutrient-rich matrix that provides more than just sugar when consumed (antioxidants, phytochemicals, fiber, water, vitamins, and minerals, to name a few), slows down the absorption of the sugar so there is less demand on the pancreas for insulin, and provides satiety, helping to curb calorie intake later.

In the U.S., new label laws require added sugars to be listed on the nutrition facts panel to help you keep your sugar intake in check. You'll notice some food products have already adopted the new label voluntarily, but all manufacturers must comply by January 1, 2021. Keep reading to find out how else to spot sugar on food labels.