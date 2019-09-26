7 Ayurvedic Strategies To Heal Lower Back Pain

Lower back pain is a very common and pervasive health complaint. As someone who suffered from it for several years, I've found many solutions from the time-tested medical tradition of Ayurveda, which is the sister science of yoga. Ayurveda is a remarkable system of healing from ancient India that is re-emerging now after many years of being suppressed by British rule of India.

I teach about the root causes of lower back (and other types of) pain, based on an Ayurvedic perspective. The solutions below have worked wonders for me because they address the root causes of pain, which Ayurveda would attribute to excess of a fundamental constituent of the body called vata dosha.

There are three such fundamental constituents of the individual body — and the world around us — with each made up of a different combination of the five great elements: ether, air, fire, water, and earth. Pitta dosha is made of fire and water, and Kapha dosha is made of earth and water. Vata dosha is made of ether and air, and this is the dosha most commonly involved with lower back pain.

The following solutions reduce vata dosha, and thereby work wonders in reducing pain, particularly lower back pain. Here they are: