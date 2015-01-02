4 Stretches To Ease Back Pain During Pregnancy

Why do so many pregnant women have back pain? A lot happens in nine months! Some changes are obvious, some are not. The obvious change is in the size of your belly. Some women carry small, some women, not so much. Whatever the size, you will feel a change, as your core's muscular corset is offset. Your muscles and ligaments that once stabilized your spine are now being altered by the new tenant taking over your uterus. The bigger the baby grows, the less protec- tion there is for your back as your abdominals stretch and your pos- ture shifts forward. Your center of gravity is shifting forward with your growing breasts and abdomen and your muscles need to counter- act to keep you upright. They work pretty hard in the end and you'll feel them! Keeping your core strong and stretching your muscles is important.

Lower Back Pain

Deb complained of low back pain when she was 25-weeks pregnant. She woke up during her sleep she moved, often felt and heard popping with quick motions, had pain every evening, and was unable to hold her two-year-old daughter who forgot how to walk after learning about her new brother in utero. She complained of spasms on the right side of her low back and she often rolled on a tennis ball to relieve the pain.

What you can do:

Strengthen your butt muscles. Your gluteus maximus should be the biggest and strongest skeletal muscle in your body. If it isn't doing its job, your smaller back muscles may get overtaxed as they compensate. To safely strengthen your butt muscles, try the following exercise.