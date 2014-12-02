Hydrate Healthier With This Natural Electrolyte Replacer

We've all heard how important it is to stay hydrated throughout the day and to replenish our electrolytes when we're sick or during a workout, but do we know why?

We need electrolytes (sodium, potassium, chloride, bicarbonate) for proper cell function. When you're sick or sweating for hours, you lose electrolytes, forcing your kidneys to work extra hard. Your kidneys are there to filter your blood and get rid of waste products through urine, so when you're dehydrated, they make your urine as concentrated as possible to keep water and electrolytes in the body while still getting rid of waste products.

So, it's vital to our health to keep our electrolyte levels up, which is why drinks like Gatorade and Pedialyte are so popular. These drinks have a similar concentration of electrolytes to our cells and are better able to rehydrate our bodies than plain water. They contain sodium, potassium, chloride, bicarbonate and glucose in the right amounts to properly rehydrate our bodies.

However, they also contain chemicals like yellow dye #5 and many other artificial additives you don't want in your system.

Here, a simple, natural alternative to these manufactured drinks that's easy, quick and totally safe to serve. Ignore the impulse to run out and buy a processed drink just because that's what you've always done!

The Natural Hydrator