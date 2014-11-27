Turn What’s Left Of Your Thanksgiving Bird Into Healing Bone Broth

The method for making bone broth is essentially the same for making stock with a few differences:

In the case of bone broth, add 1 tablespoon of vinegar for every 2 quarts (8 cups) of water. The vinegar helps leach the good stuff (e.g. college and minerals) out of the bones.

Broth/stock is typically simmered for about four to six hours, but to make bone broth you'll want to keep it at a simmer from 12 to 24 hours to get the maximum benefits — minerals, collagen and gelatin — into your broth. You can easily do this on your stovetop. If you're not comfortable leaving the stove on while you sleep or not at home, transfer the whole thing to a crock pot and turn it up to high.

All you need to make bone broth is water, bones and vinegar. However, I like to add traditional stock aromatics, too, for a delicious flavor. Your stock will be unsalted so you can control the level of salt in the dishes you use it in. If you drink it plain, you might want to add extra salt for flavor. A teaspoon in the pot helps pull the juices from everything that's in there.

Turkey Bone Broth

Ingredients