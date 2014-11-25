Don't Let Your Period Stand In The Way Of Your Success

Do you ever feel like you can take over the world during one half the month, but that you want to stay in bed all day during the other half? In other words, do you feel like your hormonal symptoms sometimes get in the way of your success and productivity? Well, you're not alone. Very often they are.

If you're having period problems and mood-swings that are having a negative effect on your ability to be productive in work and home life, there's nothing inherently wrong with you or your cycle. It's simply indicative of your cycle not being synced up with your diet and lifestyle.

When this happens, your symptoms get worse and you can't possibly have the productivity that you want. (Having crying fits or shooting pains in your uterus while trying to get stuff done doesn't really make for a productive workday. Am I right?).

But what if you could actually benefit from the fluctuations in your biochemistry and be even more productive all month long? There is a way!

It's all about understanding the delicate balance of estrogen and progesterone, two very important hormones when it comes to the question of how to sync your cycle and your productivity. When in balance, estrogen has a creative, social effect, while progesterone amplifies your ability to be analytical, detail-oriented, and come to completion with tasks. Who knew?!

Here is how the phases in your menstrual cycle naturally give you the ingredients for success …

1. The Follicular Phase (the week after your period ends)

This is your is time to initiate. With the building effects of estrogen during this phase of your cycle, it's a great time to start new projects and initiate meetings with people.

If you make sure to eat well, exercise and sleep enough during your period, you'll typically be more energetic during this phase. Utilize that energy.

2. The Ovulation Phase (mid-cycle for 3-5 days)

This is your time to shine. When you're ovulating, estrogen is highest and you're the most fertile biologically. This means that you are naturally more magnetic, attractive, and confident.

Your brain chemistry during this phase also lends itself to highlighting your verbal skills. This is an excellent time for public speaking, writing, or simply being in social settings.

3. The Luteal Phase (the 10-14 days before your period starts)

This is your time to get stuff done. Since progesterone is highest during this phase, it's going to highlight your ability to organize things and attend to details.

You'll also probably feel a desire to clean out that file cabinet that's been out of order or check off more things on your to-do list! Don't let the negative stigma of PMS derail you: if you're feeling more sensitive, it's an opportunity to listen to what's really not working for you. In the next phase you can make the tweaks you need.

4. The Menstruation Phase (the 4-7 days of bleeding)

This is your time to reflect. At this phase of your cycle, all of your hormones are at a low point and your brain chemistry is highly intuitive. It's a wonderful time to evaluate what's happened in the previous month and set goals and intentions for the next cycle that's to come.

But make sure to take time to rest here, as the more you can recharge your batteries now, the more successful and energetic you'll be in the next phase and beyond!

In an ideal world when your hormones are balanced, you can work with these four phases to maximize your productivity. It's all about getting to know your natural patterns, and cooperating with them. Even if your cycle is not regular or if your symptoms are affecting your ability to tune into these four phases, there's still a lot you can do.

When you support your hormonal production through diet and lifestyle choices, you naturally balance the hormonal ratios that will make you productive in different ways at different times of the month. Then you can count on your productivity all month long. Balanced hormonal health is the foundation of a thriving life. Period.