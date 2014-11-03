10 Simple Steps To Clear Your Clutter

As we start to move into the colder months, we begin to spend more time indoors. The idea of more time inside might be hard to accept if you enjoy the crisp air, inspiring autumnal colors and the opportunity to go apple or pumpkin picking to celebrate the season, but now is the time to begin creating an indoor space that you will love to be in.

One simple way to optimize your nest is to begin removing clutter and organize your stuff so that you are able to truly enjoy your home when you will be spending more time inside.

In my book, I share simple solutions to help you create an inspired, vibrant and healthy home, body, mind and spirit. Here are some easy tips on how to begin creating a clutter-free and organized home that will bring calm and harmony so you can begin designing your best life!

1. Remove roadblocks.

Sometimes in our need for perfectionism the idea of organizing can feel very overwhelming. This can lead to stagnation or a complete roadblock. Move forward by focusing on what you can get rid of first. This will reduce the psychological burden of the task.

2. Give every item its own place.

Everything you have in your space should have a place. Label the destination if it will help you stay clutter free and organized. This might be a great time to get some of those colorful storage containers.

3. Don't acquire; make a trade.

When bringing new items into your living environment, think about getting rid of something you know longer need or use. This can help cut down on the surplus and overwhelming inundation of items that can pile up in your home.

4. Develop a seasonal system.

Make a point each season to notice what you have and haven't used. It's time to purge whatever you no longer need. When you do this on a regular basis, you develop your own clutter-clearing system that will help you all year long.

5. Focus on a strategic approach.

Breaking the process of clutter clearing down into manageable pieces takes out overwhelm. Don't try to tackle everything all at once this can be defeating. Put a strategy in place so that you know exactly what needs to be done and when.

6. Divide your possessions into four categories.

The process of clearing the clutter is simple. There are four categories: