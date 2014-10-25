DIY: Coconut & Lemon Sugar Scrub For Radiant Skin

After years as a luxury-beauty-product junkie, Annie Strole, author of Homemade Beauty: 150 Simple Beauty Recipes Made From All-Natural Ingredients, began looking into the ingredients behind the products she used. What she found was shocking — parabens, phthalates, formaldehyde, oh my! — and ultimately lead Strole toward the path of natural beauty. Today, she creates her own DIY beauty products using only the freshest ingredients and urges everyone to "take your beauty regimen out of the drugstore and into your own hands."

I think by now most of us know that when it comes to skin care, the best products to use are those that are safe enough to eat. But did you know that it's just as easy to create your own food-grade skin care products at home as it is to run out to the store to buy them?

Coconut & Lemon Sugar Scrub For Radiant Skin

Delicious, hydrating and refreshing, this scrub is perfect for achieving that luxurious glow. Transport yourself to summertime at the beach with this coconut scent. This is one recipe I always have it on hand in the shower.

Ingredients: