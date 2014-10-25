mindbodygreen

DIY: Coconut & Lemon Sugar Scrub For Radiant Skin

Annie Strole
Written by Annie Strole
After years as a luxury-beauty-product junkie, Annie Strole, author of Homemade Beauty: 150 Simple Beauty Recipes Made From All-Natural Ingredients, began looking into the ingredients behind the products she used. What she found was shocking — parabens, phthalates, formaldehyde, oh my! — and ultimately lead Strole toward the path of natural beauty. Today, she creates her own DIY beauty products using only the freshest ingredients and urges everyone to "take your beauty regimen out of the drugstore and into your own hands."

I think by now most of us know that when it comes to skin care, the best products to use are those that are safe enough to eat. But did you know that it's just as easy to create your own food-grade skin care products at home as it is to run out to the store to buy them?

Coconut & Lemon Sugar Scrub For Radiant Skin

Delicious, hydrating and refreshing, this scrub is perfect for achieving that luxurious glow. Transport yourself to summertime at the beach with this coconut scent. This is one recipe I always have it on hand in the shower.

Ingredients:

  • 1/4 cup coconut oil
  • 2 tablespoons coconut milk
  • 1/4 cup sugar
  • 1 teaspoon lemon juice
  • 1 tablespoon lemon zest

Preparation:

Melt the coconut oil in a double boiler over low heat or in the microwave on medium for 15 to 20 seconds.

Stir in coconut milk and sugar, mixing until the sugar is thoroughly coated. Stir in lemon juice and lemon zest until all ingredients are combined. Transfer to a glass jar.

To use, massage all over dry skin before showing. Rinse thoroughly, and cleanse.

Recipe adapted from Homemade Beauty: 150 Simple Beauty Recipes Made From All-Natural Ingredients by Annie Strole. (c) 2014 by Annie Strole. A Perigee Book, Penguin Group USA, a Penguin Random House Company.

