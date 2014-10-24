Do You Have An Addictive Personality? 3 Signs & When To Worry

"Addictive personality" is described by the American Addiction Centers as an informal term that links particular personality traits to a higher risk of addiction or other problematic behaviors, like drug abuse, gambling, or even constant social media use.

"The term is used colloquially to refer to people who have tendencies that appear to lead to addiction-like behaviors," says George Koob, Ph.D., director of the National Institute on Alcohol Abuse and Alcoholism (NIAAA).

"Addictive personality" is a term often used in association with alcoholism, but you can also feel addicted to other things, like certain activities, people, foods, or physical objects. According to J. Wesley Boyd, M.D., Ph.D., an associate professor of psychiatry at Harvard Medical School's Center for Bioethics, behaviors like gambling, frequent social media use, or even video gaming can also be addictive. "For people who are addicted to these behaviors—and even those who just derive intense enjoyment from them—engaging in these behaviors can result in the release of dopamine, a neurotransmitter that is the final common pathway of basically every drug of abuse," he says.

He also notes that you can even be addicted to another person in a dating relationship because of this neurochemical response. That said, an unhealthy addiction is very different from healthy enthusiasm.

"Being addicted to something means it has taken over your life and that you are sacrificing important things in your life in service of the addiction," says Boyd. Koob describes addiction similarly as "being stuck in a cycle in which a person binges on a substance, feels discomfort when the substance wears off, and is preoccupied with procuring and using the substance again." (And again, this doesn't apply only to physical substances—it can also be behaviors or experiences.)

On the flip side, "enthusiasm means that you might love something and even that you might look forward to it much of the time, but you are not and will not compromise basic important elements in your life," Boyd says.

Some experts believe that the term "addicted" is used too loosely to explain behaviors that are closer to enthusiasm, so Boyd uses exercise as an example of this distinction: An enthusiastic exerciser will look forward to workouts but probably won't work out when they're sick, he says. An exercise "addict," on the other hand, might continue exercising even when they have the flu, despite adverse outcomes.