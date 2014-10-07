mindbodygreen

Dismiss

Why You Should Open A Window (Especially When It's Cold Outside)

Healthy Child Healthy World
Written by Healthy Child Healthy World

It's getting cold (in most parts of the country). As we collectively turn our attention to chunky sweaters and cozy blankets, pause for a minute before you shut all of the windows.

Closing windows provides warmth and saves energy, but it also traps in pollutants. It's counterintuitive, but indoor air is often more polluted than outdoor air, even in urban environments. According to the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, indoor air quality is one of the top five environmental health concerns. The simple act of opening a window — even in cold weather — can drastically reduce this pollution.

Are you wondering where all of this indoor air pollution comes from? It's a long list of offenders that includes building materials, furnishings, air fresheners, unvented or malfunctioning stoves, furnaces, paints, cleaning products, care products, pesticides, and more.

Some of the most common pollutants are known cancer-causing chemicals like formaldehyde, allergens like dander and dust mites, and, according to a 2012 report by leading global interdisciplinary design firm Perkins+Will, 374 substances that are known or suspected asthmagens.

Given that we all — cold or not — spend about 90 percent of our time indoors, it’s critical to do what you can to reduce indoor air pollution, especially if you have children.

So throw open a window. What could be simpler? Even when it’s chilly outside, you should open a window for at least five minutes a day to significantly decrease the concentrations of indoor air pollutants in your home. Most home heating and cooling systems, including forced air heating systems, do not mechanically bring fresh air into the house. Manual is the way to go.

Looking for other ways to decrease indoor air pollution? Read on and breathe easy.

Grow Fresh Air With 8 Powerful Plants

Clean Up Indoor Air Pollution For Kids With Allergies & Asthma

Get Healthier Indoor Air With A HEPA

Ready to learn more about how to unlock the power of food to heal your body, prevent disease & achieve optimal health? Register now for our FREE web class with nutrition expert Kelly LeVeque.

Healthy Child Healthy World
Healthy Child Healthy World
For more than 20 years Healthy Child Healthy World, a non-profit whose mission is to empower families to make better, safer choices, has been protecting children from the harmful...

More On This Topic

Home

This Borderline Genius Challenge Is Great For Editing Your Wardrobe

Courtney Carver
This Borderline Genius Challenge Is Great For Editing Your Wardrobe
Change-Makers

Taco Bell Gets Supremely Green With New Packaging Commitment

Eliza Sullivan
Taco Bell Gets Supremely Green With New Packaging Commitment
$49.99

The Elimination Diet

With Dr. Will Cole
The Elimination Diet
Women's Health

Amy Schumer Reveals She's Doing IVF & Gets Real About What It's Like

Abby Moore
Amy Schumer Reveals She's Doing IVF & Gets Real About What It's Like
Nature

Study Finds Slightly Stressed-Out Plants May Be More Nutritious

Eliza Sullivan
Study Finds Slightly Stressed-Out Plants May Be More Nutritious
Recipes

These Candied Cauliflower Crunchies Go Great On Ice Cream (Really!)

Lindsey Grimes Freedman
These Candied Cauliflower Crunchies Go Great On Ice Cream (Really!)

Popular Stories

Latest Articles

Routines

Yogi On A Budget? Here Are 5 Props You Already Have In Your Home

Sarah Regan
Yogi On A Budget? Here Are 5 Props You Already Have In Your Home
Mental Health

New Research Finds This One Emotion Drives Addictive Behavior The Most

Sarah Regan
New Research Finds This One Emotion Drives Addictive Behavior The Most
Functional Food

Want To Try Going Plant-Based? Use This Vegan Grocery List + Meal Plan

Sarah Regan
Want To Try Going Plant-Based? Use This Vegan Grocery List + Meal Plan
Recipes

These Keto Buffalo Cauliflower Nachos Are The Perfect Game-Day Snack

Jamie Schneider
These Keto Buffalo Cauliflower Nachos Are The Perfect Game-Day Snack
Recipes

You Gotta Try These Keto Hazelnut Muffins (With A Cup Of Coffee, Of Course)

Arthur Agatston, M.D.
You Gotta Try These Keto Hazelnut Muffins (With A Cup Of Coffee, Of Course)
Integrative Health

The New Science Of Aging: How To Biohack Your Way To A Longer, Healthier Life

Stephanie Eckelkamp
The New Science Of Aging: How To Biohack Your Way To A Longer, Healthier Life
Latest Articles

Sites We Love

https://www.mindbodygreen.com/0-15584/why-you-should-open-a-window-especially-when-its-cold-outside.html

Your article and new folder have been saved!