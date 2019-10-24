6 Red Flags Your Birth Control Might Not Be Working For You

The pill is the most commonly prescribed form of hormonal management - not only for birth control purposes, but for period problems as well.

Girls as young as 14 are missing school and suffering from decreased quality of life due to painful period symptoms. To help alleviate these symptoms, teens and adult women with PCOS, endometriosis, fibroids, cramps, and heavy bleeding are being prescribed the pill.

While the pill has proven benefits, it may not cure all period problems and it might be helpful to consider alternative solutions.

Still unsure if the pill is right for you? Here are six signs your birth control pill might not be working for you: