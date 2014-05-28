DIY: Best Nontoxic Sunscreeen Ever

Instructions

Melt the beeswax in an old pot placed into a large pot with boiling water. Add the coconut oil and wait until it's almost completely liquid.

Pour the beeswax and coconut oil into a food processor (I use one specifically for all my DIY recipes).

Add the other ingredients and blend well.

Pour your sunscreen into a clean Mason jar, store in a dry, dark and cool place and use like regular sunscreen.

In case you're wondering about the SPF of this sunscreen I have to admit that I'm not entirely sure. The SPF value of coconut and lavender oil is around 8 and herbs such as aloe vera and wheat germ have been shown to effectively absorb solar radiation and protect the skin from harmful sunrays.

Both vitamin E and the ingredients in carrot seed oil are powerful antioxidants, and soybean oil has a natural SPF of about 10.

Thanks to the beeswax, this sunscreen is even somewhat water-repellent!

Of course, even the best sun lotion cannot offer 100% protection and "a pinch of common sense" is probably the most important ingredient for a high SPF. Ever since I've introduced this DIY balm, however, none of us has ever burned their skin.

Also, putting on the lotion is completely hassle free (unlike with most store-bought organic products, which are hard to spread and so white they'll make you look like a ghost). Because you're free to add whatever essential oil you like best, you'll always smell incredibly good!

