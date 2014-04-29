mindbodygreen

Close banner
Mental Health

7 Questions To Ask Yourself The Next Time You Feel Intense Anxiety

Megan Bruneau, M.A.
Psychotherapist By Megan Bruneau, M.A.
Psychotherapist
Megan Bruneau, M.A., is a psychotherapist and wellness writer based in New York City. She received her bachelor of arts in psychology and family studies from the University of British Columbia and a masters of arts in counselling psychology from Simon Fraser University.
April 29, 2014

Anxiety is often caused by unhealthy thought patterns, worries, and stress. However, sometimes that uncomfortable, distressful, and at times panic-inducing experience has little to do with what we're thinking, and more to do our biochemistry or what we just ate. Sometimes, it doesn't matter how much we "talk it out" because our anxiety has little to do with what our thoughts and more to do with these other culprits.

If you're feeling anxious and can't chalk it up to worry, ask yourself these questions:

1. Did you just have caffeine, sugar, or MSG?

All of the above can increase heart rate and cause hyperarousal and feelings of anxiety in some individuals. Pay attention to labels, and notice if your body reacts to certain foods or drinks containing such ingredients. I, for example, am not generally affected by caffeine (although my colleague's anxiety skyrockets if she drinks it), but if I order Chinese and forget to make sure there's no MSG, I'm up all night with heart palpitations and catastrophic thoughts. Check out this link for hidden sources of MSG.

2. Could hormones have something to do with it?

After deciding to cease oral contraceptives after a decade, I experienced a serious hormonal imbalance that mimicked menopause. Hot flashes, night sweats, heart palpitations, and cognitive and physical anxiety were present a good part of my days. After seeing my naturopath and working toward balancing my hormones, I noticed a significant improvement and felt calm (although anxiety still worsens for me at certain times in my cycle). If you're feeling anxious or depressed and can't pinpoint why, it might have to do with fluctuating or unbalanced hormones.

3. Are you fatigued or getting sick?

Low energy, foggy brain, and a general sense of malaise contributes to anxiety in a couple of ways: 1) it creates a stress reaction as your body tries to fight illness, and 2) your cognitive functioning is affected, often resulting in feeling anxious, unfocused, and indecisive. Remember to lower your expectations for yourself in this case, especially for tasks involving cognitive performance.

4. Did you have a few too many glasses of wine last night?

I met a friend in Nicaragua who described his experience of "The Scaries" after we imbibed too much the night before. Before that, I thought I was the only one who experienced feelings of depression and anxiety as byproducts of a hangover (why do we drink again?). Alcohol messes with our nervous system and neurotransmitter levels, which can cause anxiety (or "The Scaries").

5. What's the state of your gut bacteria?

Growing evidence is revealing a connection between gut bacteria and anxiety. This is thought to be due to the vagus nerve, which connects the gut to the brain. Take your probiotics and be mindful of food intolerances! Many people have no idea of the brain-gut connection, or that their diet could be contributing to their experience of anxiety.

6. Could your blood sugar be low?

We're programmed to go into a state of anxiety in response to low blood sugar. Our body says "hunger" and sends our brain the message to find food. Some of us are more sensitive to this experience than others, so it might not be a bad idea to pay attention to your experience of anxiety's relationship to hunger.

7. Could you be deficient in certain nutrients?

B complex vitamins, omega-3 fatty acids, selenium, potassium, magnesium, GABA, and zinc all play vital roles in neurotransmitter and nervous system function. Deficiencies in such nutrients are related to increased anxiety. Consider visiting a naturopath, holistic nutritionist, or dietitian, and supplementing your diet with some of these nutrients if you believe you aren't getting enough.

So, the next time you're experiencing anxiety and can't seem to talk yourself out of it, see if any of these factors might be coming into play. I invite others to add to this list in the comments section.

Megan Bruneau, M.A.
Megan Bruneau, M.A.
Megan Bruneau, M.A., is a psychotherapist and wellness writer based in New York City. She received...
Read More
More from the author:
Boost Confidence In Online Dating & Improve Your Dating Skills To Become Magnetic
Check out How To Find True Love In The Modern World
Travel down the dating journey towards true love with more confidence in this heart-opening class with Megan Bruneau, licensed therapist and relationships expert
View the class
Megan Bruneau, M.A.
Megan Bruneau, M.A.
Megan Bruneau, M.A., is a psychotherapist and wellness writer based in...
Read More

More On This Topic

Mental Health

Is An "Echo Pandemic" Coming? How To Prepare For A New Mental Health Crisis

Sarah Regan
Is An "Echo Pandemic" Coming? How To Prepare For A New Mental Health Crisis
Integrative Health

Do You Know Your Collagen Types? Here, We Explain Type I, II & III

Shawn Radcliffe
Do You Know Your Collagen Types? Here, We Explain Type I, II & III
$249.99

The Ultimate Guide to Breathwork

With Gwen Dittmar
The Ultimate Guide to Breathwork
Mental Health

The One Daily Practice That's Helping Ease My COVID-19 Anxiety

Quentin Vennie, E-RYT 200
The One Daily Practice That's Helping Ease My COVID-19 Anxiety
Recipes

Don't Throw Out Your Cauliflower Stems — Make This Soup Instead

Eliza Sullivan
Don't Throw Out Your Cauliflower Stems — Make This Soup Instead
Meditation

A Guided Meditation For Coming Back To Yourself During Chaotic Times

Susy Schieffelin, RYT-500
A Guided Meditation For Coming Back To Yourself During Chaotic Times
More Health

Popular Stories

Latest Articles

Functional Food

Get Things Moving: Here Are The 15 Best Foods To Help You Poop

Abby Moore
Get Things Moving: Here Are The 15 Best Foods To Help You Poop
Personal Growth

What Does It Mean To Be Emotionally Independent? A Therapist Explains

Alyssa "Lia" Mancao, LCSW
What Does It Mean To Be Emotionally Independent? A Therapist Explains
Parenting

Keep Your Family Emotionally Healthy With This Balanced Approach

Jennie Marie Battistin, MA, LMFT
Keep Your Family Emotionally Healthy With This Balanced Approach
Recipes

These 5 Delicious Snacks Will Help You Get Your Daily Dose Of Veggies

Abby Moore
These 5 Delicious Snacks Will Help You Get Your Daily Dose Of Veggies
Beauty

Why You Shouldn't Use This Ingredient For Sunburns, According To Derms

Alexandra Engler
Why You Shouldn't Use This Ingredient For Sunburns, According To Derms
Beauty

This Superstar Skin Care Ingredient Can Soothe Inflamed Skin & More

Jamie Schneider
This Superstar Skin Care Ingredient Can Soothe Inflamed Skin & More
Latest Articles

Sites We Love

https://www.mindbodygreen.com/0-13532/7-questions-to-ask-yourself-the-next-time-you-feel-intense-anxiety.html

Your article and new folder have been saved!