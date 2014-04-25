Eco-Feng Shui: 7 Tips to Bring More Positive Energy Into Your Home

Implementing green principles in your home and life coincides with good feng shui. Since we are all swimming in a sea of energy, your personal health and the health of your home are inextricably linked to the well-being of the planet and vice versa.

The Chinese characters for the words “feng shui” represent “wind and water.” When wind and water move gently on the earth, the planet stays healthy and vibrant; the same goes for your home.

Becoming eco-conscious is about creating a positive flow of energy on earth. As you take from the earth, you give back. Since your individual actions have a global impact, incorporating green ideology into your home can positively affect your health, your family and future generations. It’s a win-win.

It’s easy to become more eco-friendly in terms of what you buy, use, and do on a daily basis. Simply paying attention to using sustainable and nontoxic materials, conserving energy, relying more heavily on natural resources, reducing waste, and recycling usable items can make a big difference.

Whether you own or rent, there are many good reasons to go green. You’ll save money on electricity and water bills. You’ll breathe cleaner air, which helps you become more productive and endure fewer sick days.

You’ll produce less waste, minimizing the garbage that goes into landfills and incinerators. You’ll also feel good about supporting local farmers and craftsman who are passionate about their products. Remember, handmade objects and foods are excellent feng shui since the positive energy of the artist or grower saturates the object.

Eco feng shui helps you create a home that boosts your energy, instead of depleting it. Below are seven tips to get you started!

1. Open your windows for natural daylight.

This also provides cross ventilation, allowing your home to warm and cool itself naturally.

2. Bring thriving plants into your home.

They increase the oxygen, clean the air and create harmony. A "living vertical wall" is a wonderful focal piece and symbolizes new opportunities and growth from a feng shui perspective.

3. Use sustainable materials such as bamboo, cork, hardwood and natural fiber carpet flooring.

Build with ceramic tile, marble, stone, clay and slate materials. Use reclaimed and recycled wood.

4. Use paints, stains, glues, and finishes that are low in volatile organic compounds (VOC’s) to minimize the toxins they emit into the air.

VOCs can cause headaches, dizziness, respiratory problems and other allergic reactions. It's also important to buy nontoxic and organic household cleaners for the same reason.

5. Switch to CFLs.

There are new compact florescent light bulbs (CFL), which are a great alternative to typical incandescent bulbs. They last 10 times longer and use less electricity. Look for “full spectrum” bulbs, which offer indoor sunshine and elevate your mood.

6. Recycle paper, plastic, glass and ink cartridges.

Set up specific bins and teach your kids to do it too!

7. Repurpose items in your home to create fresh positive energy.

Repaint or reupholster older furniture. Feel joy as you pour your creativity into your projects. Your energy will be infused into each item.

Creating good feng shui in an eco-friendly way is good for you and the planet!