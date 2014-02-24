mindbodygreen

Dismiss
Beauty

7 Essential Juice Ingredients For Healthy & Glowing Skin

Esosa Edosomwan
Written by Esosa Edosomwan

Juicing organic fruits and vegetables is one of the most powerful health habits you can cultivate. Not only can juicing leave you with an all-natural glow, it can help with healing chronic disease and flushing out toxins from the organs.

If you're struggling with acne or other aggravated skin conditions, learning to detox your body with the power of juicing is a must. To be successful on your quest for flawless skin, it helps to know what veggies can serve as potent detoxifiers so you can create juice combinations that serve you best. Here are just a few power ingredients you can add to your daily dose of green to give you a beauty boost.

Carrots

Carrots have an insane amount of vitamin A in the form of beta-carotene. Beta-carotene is a powerful antioxidant that prevents cells from degenerating, helps to slow aging, and maintain a youthful appearance. Vitamin A helps the body to maintain tissue growth along with healthy vision, bones, and teeth. Carrots also have a nice amount of vitamin C, which helps the body produce collagen. Collagen is essential for skin elasticity, preventing wrinkles, and slowing signs of aging. The potassium in carrots plays a role in the growth of new skin cells, helping the body maintain the proper electrolyte balance, reduce acne/blemishes, and prevent and cure scars or dark spots on the skin. Last but not least, like other power ingredients, carrots help detoxify the liver so your toxins won't end up on your face in the form of acne!

Article continues below

Kale

Image by Juan Moyano / Stocksy

Kale is a powerful leafy green vegetable that packs a mean acne-fighting punch. Kale, which is an incredibly effective anti-inflammatory food, is an excellent source of nutrition, including vitamins A, C, K, E, B1, B2, B3, calcium, beta-carotene, phosphorous, iron, copper, magnesium, omega-3 and omega-6 fatty acids, and the carotenoid lutein. The vitamin A content promotes the repair and maintenance of the skin, and the omega-3 fatty acids add to its anti-inflammatory properties. If you have acne or other serious skin conditions, your colon may be backed up. Kale is sure to get waste moving out of the body by inducing a bowel movement.

Beets

Image by Bonnin Studio / Stocksy

Beets are full of nutrients that are essential for healthy, glowing skin! They're blood and liver cleansers, and when curing skin conditions, cleansing the blood is key. Beets are very powerful and potent, so it's best to never use an entire beet in one juice. If you have kidney stones, don't drink juices with beets. Beets are anti-inflammatory veggies that are rich in iron, potassium, niacin, copper and vitamin C, in addition to manganese, magnesium, calcium, zinc, folic acid.

Article continues below

Parsley

Parsley is a popular herb rich in vitamins A and C. It also helps clear blemishes and maintain an even skin tone, while also cleansing the urinary tract, liver, and kidneys. Parsley has high levels of vitamin K, which can improve skin elasticity and speed up the wound-healing process.

Ginger

Image by Nadine Greeff / Stocksy

Ginger is a power ingredient that can be added to any juice to increase the health benefits and boost your immune system. This root is perfect for acne because it’s supercharged to reduce inflammation, and contains nutrients like magnesium, potassium, manganese, and vitamin B6, along with anti-aging antioxidants.

Article continues below

Watercress

Watercress is another veggie that helps to purify the blood, making it great for healing skin conditions. Due to its high sulfur content, watercress is a beauty vegetable that will assist in clearing and improving your complexion. One bowl of watercress salad greens contains almost half the recommended daily intake of vitamin A. In addition, eating watercress will give you a nice dose of vitamin C, vitamin K, beta carotene, B vitamins, vitamin E, folate, iodine, calcium and more. Watercress is also full of antioxidants, great for anti-aging, and is considered a liver tonic.

Lemons

Image by Marc Tran / Stocksy

Lemons are powerful citrus fruits that are effective as a food and medicine. They contain vitamin C, citric acid, and B vitamins. The benefits relevant to clearing your skin include purifying the blood, cleansing the kidneys, and assisting in elimination of toxins.

Ready to learn more about how to unlock the power of food to heal your body, prevent disease & achieve optimal health? Register now for our FREE web class with nutrition expert Kelly LeVeque.

Esosa Edosomwan
Esosa Edosomwan
Esosa E. A.K.A. The Raw Girl, is a vegan natural beauty and detoxification expert, author of “The Acne-Free Diet,” and creator of Raw Girl in a Toxic World, a holistic health blog....

More On This Topic

Home

This Borderline Genius Challenge Is Great For Editing Your Wardrobe

Courtney Carver
This Borderline Genius Challenge Is Great For Editing Your Wardrobe
Wellness Trends

So, Are The Top Diets From 2019 Actually Healthy? We Investigated

Eliza Sullivan
So, Are The Top Diets From 2019 Actually Healthy? We Investigated
$179.99

The Ultimate Guide To Plant-Based Nutrition

With Rich Roll Featuring Julie Piatt
The Ultimate Guide To Plant-Based Nutrition
Women's Health

Amy Schumer Reveals She's Doing IVF & Gets Real About What It's Like

Abby Moore
Amy Schumer Reveals She's Doing IVF & Gets Real About What It's Like
Change-Makers

Taco Bell Gets Supremely Green With New Packaging Commitment

Eliza Sullivan
Taco Bell Gets Supremely Green With New Packaging Commitment
Nature

Study Finds Slightly Stressed-Out Plants May Be More Nutritious

Eliza Sullivan
Study Finds Slightly Stressed-Out Plants May Be More Nutritious
More Lifestyle

Popular Stories

Latest Articles

Routines

Yogi On A Budget? Here Are 5 Props You Already Have In Your Home

Sarah Regan
Yogi On A Budget? Here Are 5 Props You Already Have In Your Home
Mental Health

New Research Finds This One Emotion Drives Addictive Behavior The Most

Sarah Regan
New Research Finds This One Emotion Drives Addictive Behavior The Most
Functional Food

Want To Try Going Plant-Based? Use This Vegan Grocery List + Meal Plan

Sarah Regan
Want To Try Going Plant-Based? Use This Vegan Grocery List + Meal Plan
Recipes

These Keto Buffalo Cauliflower Nachos Are The Perfect Game-Day Snack

Jamie Schneider
These Keto Buffalo Cauliflower Nachos Are The Perfect Game-Day Snack
Recipes

You Gotta Try These Keto Hazelnut Muffins (With A Cup Of Coffee, Of Course)

Arthur Agatston, M.D.
You Gotta Try These Keto Hazelnut Muffins (With A Cup Of Coffee, Of Course)
Integrative Health

The New Science Of Aging: How To Biohack Your Way To A Longer, Healthier Life

Stephanie Eckelkamp
The New Science Of Aging: How To Biohack Your Way To A Longer, Healthier Life
Latest Articles

Sites We Love

https://www.mindbodygreen.com/0-12735/7-essential-juice-ingredients-for-healthy-glowing-skin.html

Your article and new folder have been saved!