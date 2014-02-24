7 Essential Juice Ingredients For Healthy & Glowing Skin
Juicing organic fruits and vegetables is one of the most powerful health habits you can cultivate. Not only can juicing leave you with an all-natural glow, it can help with healing chronic disease and flushing out toxins from the organs.
If you're struggling with acne or other aggravated skin conditions, learning to detox your body with the power of juicing is a must. To be successful on your quest for flawless skin, it helps to know what veggies can serve as potent detoxifiers so you can create juice combinations that serve you best. Here are just a few power ingredients you can add to your daily dose of green to give you a beauty boost.
Carrots
Carrots have an insane amount of vitamin A in the form of beta-carotene. Beta-carotene is a powerful antioxidant that prevents cells from degenerating, helps to slow aging, and maintain a youthful appearance. Vitamin A helps the body to maintain tissue growth along with healthy vision, bones, and teeth. Carrots also have a nice amount of vitamin C, which helps the body produce collagen. Collagen is essential for skin elasticity, preventing wrinkles, and slowing signs of aging. The potassium in carrots plays a role in the growth of new skin cells, helping the body maintain the proper electrolyte balance, reduce acne/blemishes, and prevent and cure scars or dark spots on the skin. Last but not least, like other power ingredients, carrots help detoxify the liver so your toxins won't end up on your face in the form of acne!
Kale
Kale is a powerful leafy green vegetable that packs a mean acne-fighting punch. Kale, which is an incredibly effective anti-inflammatory food, is an excellent source of nutrition, including vitamins A, C, K, E, B1, B2, B3, calcium, beta-carotene, phosphorous, iron, copper, magnesium, omega-3 and omega-6 fatty acids, and the carotenoid lutein. The vitamin A content promotes the repair and maintenance of the skin, and the omega-3 fatty acids add to its anti-inflammatory properties. If you have acne or other serious skin conditions, your colon may be backed up. Kale is sure to get waste moving out of the body by inducing a bowel movement.
Beets
Beets are full of nutrients that are essential for healthy, glowing skin! They're blood and liver cleansers, and when curing skin conditions, cleansing the blood is key. Beets are very powerful and potent, so it's best to never use an entire beet in one juice. If you have kidney stones, don't drink juices with beets. Beets are anti-inflammatory veggies that are rich in iron, potassium, niacin, copper and vitamin C, in addition to manganese, magnesium, calcium, zinc, folic acid.
Parsley
Parsley is a popular herb rich in vitamins A and C. It also helps clear blemishes and maintain an even skin tone, while also cleansing the urinary tract, liver, and kidneys. Parsley has high levels of vitamin K, which can improve skin elasticity and speed up the wound-healing process.
Ginger
Ginger is a power ingredient that can be added to any juice to increase the health benefits and boost your immune system. This root is perfect for acne because it’s supercharged to reduce inflammation, and contains nutrients like magnesium, potassium, manganese, and vitamin B6, along with anti-aging antioxidants.
Watercress
Watercress is another veggie that helps to purify the blood, making it great for healing skin conditions. Due to its high sulfur content, watercress is a beauty vegetable that will assist in clearing and improving your complexion. One bowl of watercress salad greens contains almost half the recommended daily intake of vitamin A. In addition, eating watercress will give you a nice dose of vitamin C, vitamin K, beta carotene, B vitamins, vitamin E, folate, iodine, calcium and more. Watercress is also full of antioxidants, great for anti-aging, and is considered a liver tonic.
Lemons
Lemons are powerful citrus fruits that are effective as a food and medicine. They contain vitamin C, citric acid, and B vitamins. The benefits relevant to clearing your skin include purifying the blood, cleansing the kidneys, and assisting in elimination of toxins.
