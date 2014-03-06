What I Wish I'd Known About Kidney Stones Before I Had One

This is a big surprise, since many other vegetables are high in oxalates. (Check out the content of your fave veggie here.)

Why do some foods that are high in oxalates not increase the amount of oxalate in the urine?

It's probably because greens, fruits, and vegetables are very high in calcium, too. Calcium binds the oxalates in the food while it's still in the intestine, limiting the absorption and allowing the potentially harmful oxalates to be excreted from your precious, beautiful body.

Why do vegetarians have half the risk of kidney stones compared to omnivores?

There are two good reasons for this finding:

1. Meat consumption results in increased acidity in the urine.

The body responds to the increased acidity by adding calcium to the urine, much in the same way my mom takes a Tums when her stomach hurts. The increased calcium in the acidic urine binds the oxalate and whammy! A stone is formed. Keeping the urine alkaline with proteins (from grains and beans) reduces the calcium in the urine and minimizes the risk of calcium-oxalate stones.

2. Collagen in meat supplies the amino acid hydroxyproline, which is metabolized to oxalate.

The daily turnover of collagen from your own body is a major source of hyroxyproline. Just turning over your own collagen accounts for 5 to 20% of the urinary oxalate daily. Dr. John Knight of Wake Forest University School of Medicine in Winston-Salem, N.C. compared oxalate levels in the urine after feeding people diets loaded with gelatin (made from the cow skeleton and loaded with collagen) versus whey, which is a protein by-product of the cheese industry. Those who ate gelatin had much higher levels of urinary oxalate for the next 24 hours.

Just eating 5 to 10 grams of gelatin significantly increased oxalates in the urine for six hours.

How much collagen is in meat? Samples of lean meats contain from 2.5 to 5% collagen by weight and hamburgers are up to 7.1%. Hot dogs and sausages, made from scraps and pieces, are up to 19% collagen by weight. Meat that contains 7% collagen will have 7 grams per serving and 10 grams per about one third of a pound. Meat servings in the range of a hot dog or quarter pounder will increase urinary oxalates for an entire day after consumption.

Several dietary supplements promoted for skin, bone, and joint health also contain gelatin at 10 grams per recommended dose.

What should a person who wants to limit their dietary oxalates do?

Urinary oxalate is predominantly caused by the oxalate created in your own body from collagen breakdown, but it may also be affected by dietary intake of oxalate and calcium.

Although oxalate-rich foods enhanced excretion of urinary oxalate in normal volunteers, the increase was not proportional to the oxalate content of the food. Fruits and veggies that are high in oxalates are often high in calcium too, which prevents the absorption of the oxalate by binding it up in the intestine.

Increased dietary calcium intake may reduce urinary oxalate excretion by binding more oxalate in the gut.

Collagen in meats break down into hydroxyproline, which then breaks down into oxalates. Meat represents a significant source for oxalates in omnivores. One serving of meat increases urinary oxalate levels for 24 hours.

Decreasing meats and processed dairy cuts the risk of kidney stone by 40%. Check out your supplements and reconsider gelatin-containing products. Avoid gelatin-containing foods and desserts.