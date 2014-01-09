6 Steps To Detox The Air In Your Home

It’s no surprise that air pollution can affect your health, but did you know that indoor air is 2 to 5 times more polluted than outdoor air? Have you ever thought about how much time you spend inside? The Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) estimates that people spend roughly 90% of their time indoors. Because of this, the EPA also ranks indoor air pollution as one of the top five environmental risks to public health. So how can you detoxify the air in your home?

Keep toxins out

Prevention is the most effective way to ensure a clean environment in your home. Listed below are a 3 ways to prevent toxins from entering your home.

1. Use non-toxic materials in your home.