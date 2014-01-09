mindbodygreen

Dismiss

6 Steps To Detox The Air In Your Home

Amy Myers, M.D.
Functional Medicine Doctor By Amy Myers, M.D.
Functional Medicine Doctor
Amy Myers, M.D. is a renowned leader in functional medicine living in Austin, Texas. She is a New York Times best-selling author of both The Autoimmune Solution and The Thyroid Connection, and received her doctorate in medicine from the LSU Health Sciences Center.

It’s no surprise that air pollution can affect your health, but did you know that indoor air is 2 to 5 times more polluted than outdoor air? Have you ever thought about how much time you spend inside? The Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) estimates that people spend roughly 90% of their time indoors. Because of this, the EPA also ranks indoor air pollution as one of the top five environmental risks to public health. So how can you detoxify the air in your home?

Keep toxins out

Prevention is the most effective way to ensure a clean environment in your home. Listed below are a 3 ways to prevent toxins from entering your home.

1. Use non-toxic materials in your home.

  • Bamboo, cork, or tile floors instead of carpet
  • Organic cotton or wool rugs
  • No-VOC or low-VOC paint
  • Solid wood furniture instead of particle board
  • Organic, untreated fabric for bed linens, shower curtains, and window treatments
  • 100% natural latex mattress with organic wool mattress cover

2. Repair any leaks and replace damaged drywall.

Humidity and moisture are the perfect breeding grounds for mildew and mold. You can help prevent mildew and mold in your home by controlling the humidity level and reducing moisture. The EPA recommends keeping the humidity inside your home between 30 and 60%. Specific preventative measures could include:

  • Checking your roof, attic, basement, or foundation for damage and leaks
  • Repairing leaks in bathroom, kitchen, or roof
  • Replacing any drywall with signs of water damage
  • Hanging towels 3 to 4 inches away from walls
  • Utilizing air conditioning units and dehumidifiers during humid months
  • Purchasing a moisture meter from your local hardware store
  • Increasing air circulation by opening doors or windows and utilizing fans

3. Choose non-toxic chemical cleaners and avoid pesticides.

  • Use natural kitchen cleaners
  • Prevent pests by covering trash cans, storing food in airtight containers, and sealing off cracks and small gaps
  • Steam clean clothing instead of dry cleaning

Detoxify your air regularly

Once you’ve done your best to keep toxins out of your home, the next step is to detoxify your indoor air regularly, especially if you have indoor pets. This can be done with plants, vacuums, or sophisticated air purifiers.

4. Buy air-purifying plants

One of the most economical ways to purify your air is to keep plants in your home. Plants are major contributors to clean indoor air. Many plants are capable of absorbing a number of toxins and removing them from the environment. Some air-purifying plants include:

  • Aloe vera
  • Spider plant
  • Dracaenas
  • English ivy
  • Bamboo palm

5. Consider a HEPA vacuum

When vacuuming dust and/or pet dander, you will want to ensure that your vacuum is not just spreading toxic air from one place to another. Look for a vacuum with a HEPA bag filter to be sure that you are successfully removing toxins from your home environment.

6. Invest in a HEPA air filter/purifier

You can clean the air in your home with a HEPA air filter, which I have in both my home and office.

Whether you decide to purchase an air-purifying plant for your apartment or replace your entire home with organic, untreated furniture, every step that you can take toward a cleaner and healthier home is a step closer to a healthier and happier you!

Ready to learn more about how to unlock the power of food to heal your body, prevent disease & achieve optimal health? Register now for our FREE web class with nutrition expert Kelly LeVeque.

Amy Myers, M.D.
Amy Myers, M.D. Functional Medicine Doctor
Amy Myers, M.D. is a renowned leader in functional medicine living in Austin, Texas. She is a New York Times best-selling author of both The Autoimmune Solution and The Thyroid...

More On This Topic

SPONSORED CONTENT

Turns Out 74% Of The Population Is Deficient In Vitamin D — Are You?

Mark Hyman, M.D.
Turns Out 74% Of The Population Is Deficient In Vitamin D — Are You?
Change-Makers

LaRayia Gaston, Founder Of Lunch On Me, On Homelessness & Leading With Love

Olessa Pindak
LaRayia Gaston, Founder Of Lunch On Me, On Homelessness & Leading With Love
$79.99

The 14-Day Detox Plan

With Dr. Frank Lipman
The 14-Day Detox Plan
Love

Why We Fall For Psychopaths Like Joe Goldberg On Netflix's "You"

Sarah Regan
Why We Fall For Psychopaths Like Joe Goldberg On Netflix's "You"
Women's Health

Amy Schumer Reveals She's Doing IVF & Gets Real About What It's Like

Abby Moore
Amy Schumer Reveals She's Doing IVF & Gets Real About What It's Like
Change-Makers

Taco Bell Gets Supremely Green With New Packaging Commitment

Eliza Sullivan
Taco Bell Gets Supremely Green With New Packaging Commitment

Popular Stories

Latest Articles

Routines

Yogi On A Budget? Here Are 5 Props You Already Have In Your Home

Sarah Regan
Yogi On A Budget? Here Are 5 Props You Already Have In Your Home
Mental Health

New Research Finds This One Emotion Drives Addictive Behavior The Most

Sarah Regan
New Research Finds This One Emotion Drives Addictive Behavior The Most
Functional Food

Want To Try Going Plant-Based? Use This Vegan Grocery List + Meal Plan

Sarah Regan
Want To Try Going Plant-Based? Use This Vegan Grocery List + Meal Plan
Recipes

These Keto Buffalo Cauliflower Nachos Are The Perfect Game-Day Snack

Jamie Schneider
These Keto Buffalo Cauliflower Nachos Are The Perfect Game-Day Snack
Home

This Borderline Genius Challenge Is Great For Editing Your Wardrobe

Courtney Carver
This Borderline Genius Challenge Is Great For Editing Your Wardrobe
Recipes

You Gotta Try These Keto Hazelnut Muffins (With A Cup Of Coffee, Of Course)

Arthur Agatston, M.D.
You Gotta Try These Keto Hazelnut Muffins (With A Cup Of Coffee, Of Course)
Latest Articles

Sites We Love

https://www.mindbodygreen.com/0-12200/6-steps-to-detox-the-air-in-your-home.html

Your article and new folder have been saved!