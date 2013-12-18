mindbodygreen

Dismiss

A Strange (But Effective!) At-Home Cure For The Cold & Flu

Katie Corazzo, N.D.
Written by Katie Corazzo, N.D.

Imagine this: It's a cold January day, and while at work you suddenly start feeling very sleepy. By 5:00 you notice your throat is sore, nose is running, head is pounding, and you're distracted by thoughts of being asleep at home.

When I first feel a cold coming on, I immediately start my vitamin regimen, stick to broth soup, plenty of water, and before climbing into bed I make sure to do the wet sock treatment. I swear by this and know many others who do as well.

You might be thinking, "Wet socks?! That doesn't sound comfortable at all!" But wait — it's not as bad as you think, and it's effective. Trust me. All you need are a pair of wool and cotton socks, and water. Then, let your body do the work.

First, let me briefly explain why the wet socks help. After putting on the socks, you'll climb into bed and drift off to sleep. While dreaming sweet dreams, your feet will be doing all the work. The vessels in your feet will constrict as your feet cool down, which sends all the good nutrients into your organs and tissues. These nutrients are needed to fight off infections and stimulate healing. Then your feet will start to warm up again, and your vessels will dilate to release the heat. This is when the junk in your tissues is dumped into your blood stream so that your body can dispose of it. The alternating of hot and cold creates a pumping mechanism that stimulates your circulation and lymphatics. The results are an active immune system and decreased congestion. By the morning, your socks will be completely dry. Have your kids try this hydrotherapy regimen too!

Wet sock treatment instructions:

1. Just before bed, put your feet in hot water for 3 minutes. You can place them in the bath tub under running water. The water should be as hot as you can handle it without burning your skin.

2. Wet 1 pair of thin, cotton anklets in cold water. Wring out well and put on immediately after hot foot bath. The water should be as cold as you can handle it. (Remember, your feet are very warm so the cold will feel OK)

3. Put on 1 pair of heavy wool socks over the ankles and climb into bed.

4. Cover well and sleep all night with socks on. Don't remove socks until they're dry.

5. Stay away from dairy and sugar, and drink plenty of water. Then notice how much more quickly you feel better when you use the wet sock treatment!

Let me know if you try it and what you think!

Ready to learn more about how to unlock the power of food to heal your body, prevent disease & achieve optimal health? Register now for our FREE web class with nutrition expert Kelly LeVeque.

Katie Corazzo, N.D.
Katie Corazzo, N.D.
Katie Corazzo, N.D., is a Naturopathic Doctor practicing family medicine in Edina and Woodbury, Minnesota. Katie treats chronic conditions with a focus on digestive problems, women's...

More On This Topic

SPONSORED CONTENT

Turns Out 74% Of The Population Is Deficient In Vitamin D — Are You?

Mark Hyman, M.D.
Turns Out 74% Of The Population Is Deficient In Vitamin D — Are You?
Motivation

Wim Hof, Guinness World Record Holder, On Biohacking With Extreme Cold & Breath

Jason Wachob
Wim Hof, Guinness World Record Holder, On Biohacking With Extreme Cold & Breath
$149.99

A Six-Step Process For Radical Self-Healing

With Dr. Lissa Rankin
A Six-Step Process For Radical Self-Healing
Love

Why We Fall For Psychopaths Like Joe Goldberg On Netflix's "You"

Sarah Regan
Why We Fall For Psychopaths Like Joe Goldberg On Netflix's "You"
Women's Health

Amy Schumer Reveals She's Doing IVF & Gets Real About What It's Like

Abby Moore
Amy Schumer Reveals She's Doing IVF & Gets Real About What It's Like
Change-Makers

Taco Bell Gets Supremely Green With New Packaging Commitment

Eliza Sullivan
Taco Bell Gets Supremely Green With New Packaging Commitment

Popular Stories

Latest Articles

Routines

Yogi On A Budget? Here Are 5 Props You Already Have In Your Home

Sarah Regan
Yogi On A Budget? Here Are 5 Props You Already Have In Your Home
Mental Health

New Research Finds This One Emotion Drives Addictive Behavior The Most

Sarah Regan
New Research Finds This One Emotion Drives Addictive Behavior The Most
Functional Food

Want To Try Going Plant-Based? Use This Vegan Grocery List + Meal Plan

Sarah Regan
Want To Try Going Plant-Based? Use This Vegan Grocery List + Meal Plan
Recipes

These Keto Buffalo Cauliflower Nachos Are The Perfect Game-Day Snack

Jamie Schneider
These Keto Buffalo Cauliflower Nachos Are The Perfect Game-Day Snack
Home

This Borderline Genius Challenge Is Great For Editing Your Wardrobe

Courtney Carver
This Borderline Genius Challenge Is Great For Editing Your Wardrobe
Recipes

You Gotta Try These Keto Hazelnut Muffins (With A Cup Of Coffee, Of Course)

Arthur Agatston, M.D.
You Gotta Try These Keto Hazelnut Muffins (With A Cup Of Coffee, Of Course)
Latest Articles

Sites We Love

https://www.mindbodygreen.com/0-11994/a-strange-but-effective-athome-cure-for-the-cold-flu.html

Your article and new folder have been saved!