20 Simple Ways To Take Great Care Of Yourself

With a season change upon us, it's important to take extra good care of ourselves. Therefore, I've designed this little 20-step plan, full of tips on how to re-vamp without feeling hungry or doing anything too extreme.

Be prepared to take it easy and wake up the next day feeling better than ever.

1. Start your day with a warm cup of water and lemon.

Ditch the caffeine and instead enjoy a cup of warm water, with the juice of half a lemon and 1 teaspoon of raw, unfiltered apple cider vinegar. This sets you up for good digestion, boosts your metabolism, and will make your liver very thankful. It’s also extremely hydrating and alkalizing, unlike caffeine, which is very acidic and sure to dehydrate you. Caffeine also exhausts our liver and increases our levels of cortisol, which can lead to an inability to eliminate toxins or efficiently burn fat. Yikes!

2. Drink clean, filtered water all day.

Your water should be either warm or at room temperature or warm so your body doesn’t have to waste any of your energy warming it up before it can be beneficial and hydrating. It will also purge you of toxins and increase elimination. And don’t forget, hydration is the key to vitality and health. After all, we're made of 75% water.

Bored of regular water? Try infused water! Some of my favorite combinations are: strawberry and mint, peach and sage, cucumber and basil.

3. Start your day with greens.

Have a green juice or a green smoothie for breakfast. (Or both!)

3. Meditate.

Or simply sit and focus on the breath for at least 1 to 5 minutes or preferably 15 to 20 min.

4. Relax.

It's time to get comfy! Watch your favorite movie or read a good book.

5. Skip the sugar.

Make sure you skip sugar and drink some deliciously healing herbal tea throughout the day. Teas are filled with antioxidants and very satisfying. My favorite right now is peppermint or vanilla. If it’s too hot outside for tea, simply make a big batch and place in the fridge for a refreshing drink.

6. Use affirmations.

Write down a few affirmations on a Post-It note and place them on the fridge, bathroom mirror, or any place you're sure to see them frequently. Throughout the day, repeat them to yourself. One of my favorites is, “Take action, live with purpose, be grateful.” It helps keep me motivated.

7. Snack on activated walnuts.

They’ll satisfy you as well as provide you with brain power. How? Walnuts are a prehistoric food and they contain omega-3 fatty acids (which are usually found in fish sources such as salmon). They help stimulate brain and nervous system.

8. Read what inspires you.

Pick a few articles from blogs and websites that you find inspiring and read them throughout the day.

9. Chew!

Chewing is essential for optimal digestion (and therefore, for a healthy weight and waistline). Try chewing each bite 30 times as a goal. Since you’re having such a relaxing day, you can surely make more of an effort towards this today. Chew, chew and chew some more.

10. Eat in peace.

Be in a peaceful place while you’re eating each meal today; physically and mentally. You should make an effort for this every day, but today is the day to be more conscious of it since you’re making all the rules.

11. Dream big.

Make a list of your 3 Big Goals and 3 Small Goals, as of right now.

12. Feeling creative?

Make a vision board! Use magazines or the internet to make a collage of images that remind you of your most important goals and dreams. Look at this board every day. Visualize these goals happening. This is proven to be very powerful. (Oprah actually uses this strategy!)

13. Light some incense.

My favorite at the moment is white sage. (It's very peaceful.)

14. Have another fresh juice with carrot, beetroot, celery, ginger and lemon.

It will give you an energy boost and it's super delicious, the perfect boost and contains tons of vitamins and minerals.

15. Take a bath and spoil yourself with the works.

Use everything! Aromatherapy, bath bubbles, bath salts, and candles. (If using candles, make sure they're non toxic. Look for ingredients like soy wax, beeswax, and vegetable wax, which won't fill your lungs with toxins.)

16. Enjoy some low-key exercise.

Connect with nature by walking barefoot on the grass or beach (also great for getting your daily dose of Vitamin D), do some yoga, or simply stretch. Endorphins will surface and lift your spirit and immune system higher.

17. Take a nap.

And don't feel guilty about it.

18. Cook for yourself.

Try making a new, healthy recipe you’ve been wanting to try.

19. Laugh.

Call your best friend or watch a funny TV show. Laughing is good for the soul and will actually put you in a good (or better) mood.

And finally...

20. Use lavender.

Put some lavender oil on your temples for a calming, relaxing sensation. It's sure to soothe you and it smells fantastic.