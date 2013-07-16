mindbodygreen

Dismiss

Why So Many 'Healthy' Women Can't Lose Weight

Amy Shah, M.D.
Integrative Medicine Doctor By Amy Shah, M.D.
Integrative Medicine Doctor
Dr. Amy Shah is a double board certified MD with training from Cornell, Columbia and Harvard Universities. She was named one of mindbodygreen's Top 100 Women In Wellness to Watch in 2015 and has been a guest on many national and local media shows.

Women who are "healthy" but still carrying those last 5-10 pounds: this post is for you. These are the top areas women neglect, even when they think they're being healthy. In contrast to the gimmicky, quick-fix methods out there, this post examines the root of your problems.

1. You have an estrogen to progesterone imbalance.

Many women — especially those of child-bearing age — have an estrogen dominance problem. If you exercise daily, it's likely that you're using up your progesterone and estrogen is dominating. Other causes of estrogen dominance include environmental factors such as pesticides, plastics, industrial waste products, car exhaust, meat, soaps, furniture and carpet.

Diet, environmental avoidance of xenoestrogens, and taking supplements can bolster your progesterone and decrease estrogen dominance. There are many books, websites and detailed articles I've found helpful, and I'm happy to share with those who want more information.

2. You're not getting enough vitamin D.

Possibly due to our awareness of skin cancer and the use of sunscreen, our levels of vitamin D are lower than they were decades ago. Vitamin D acts like a hormone in our bodies, and deficiency has been linked to allergies, asthma, weight gain, fatigue, food allergies and even cancer. Vitamin D levels can be tested by your healthcare provider, and supplemental vitamin D can be found in various forms.

3. You have high cortisol.

High levels of cortisol (our "stress hormone") is another big reason we tend to keep weight on our abdominal area. I used to wake up very early to do a spin class or intense run, then race home to get ready for work, then deal with my young kids and chores. That increased my cortisol levels and working against my goals of having a lean body.

If you feel like you need to be on a caffeine drip at all times, it means you're having too many highs and lows with cortisol as a big culprit. Cortisol is associated with increased appetite, cravings for sugar, and weight gain. You need to unwind everyday with whatever it is that shuts off your hypervigilence — even if it's for 10 minutes per day.

4. You're eating processed "healthy."

Excess sodium, GMOs and sugar are all hidden ingredients which are both inflammatory and causes of excess weight gain. Just because it's at a health food store and it's "gluten free" or "low fat" or "natural," DOES NOT mean it's good for you. It took me a long time to get over this, because packaging with the words "natural" and "healthy" are very enticing.

5. You're eating too much fat.

Paleo and other higher-fat diets work for some people, but many women, such as myself, don't do well with them. Our bodies may do well with fat — especially when added to greens — but be careful not to go overboard.

6. You're skimping on quality sleep.

This still remains tried and true. Your hormones need it. Your muscles need it for repair, and your brain needs it. The two hormones that are key in the relationship between sleep and weight loss are ghrelin and leptin. Put very simply, leptin tells us when to stop eating and when you're sleep deprived. Ghrelin is the hormone that tells you when to eat, and when you're sleep-deprived, you have more ghrelin.

Often when I am having sleep disturbances or jet lag, I use melatonin and magnesium as supplements to get me on the right track.

7. You're not eating your cruciferous vegetables.

Cruciferous vegetables from the vegetable family Brassicaceae include cabbage, kale, cauliflower, bok choy, broccoli and other similar green vegetables. Not only are they good for you because of the feeling of fullness you get from the fiber, but they're also good for estrogen metabolism through a compound called indole-3-carbinol (I3C). It is a natural source of DIM (3,3-Diindolylmethane) that helps promote estrogen balance. This is the cheapest, easiest way to get your hormones — and your weight — in balance.

Amy Shah, M.D.
Amy Shah, M.D.
Dr. Amy Shah is a double board certified MD with training from Cornell, Columbia and Harvard...
Read More
More from the author:
Food Should Be Functional & Make You Glow From The Inside Out
Check out Functional Nutrition Program
Our functional nutrition program will show you how to unlock the power of food to heal your body, prevent disease & achieve optimal health
View the class
Amy Shah, M.D.
Amy Shah, M.D.
Dr. Amy Shah is a double board certified MD with training from...
Read More

More On This Topic

Home

This Color Can Help You Stress Less At Home, According To An Interior Designer

Emma Loewe
This Color Can Help You Stress Less At Home, According To An Interior Designer
Personal Growth

What Is Psychological Astrology? 5 Ways You Can Use It In Your Daily Life

Jennifer Freed, Ph.D.
What Is Psychological Astrology? 5 Ways You Can Use It In Your Daily Life
$49.99

The 7-Day Gut Reset

With Dr. Amy Shah
The 7-Day Gut Reset
Love

Why We Fall For Psychopaths Like Joe Goldberg On Netflix's "You"

Sarah Regan
Why We Fall For Psychopaths Like Joe Goldberg On Netflix's "You"
Women's Health

Amy Schumer Reveals She's Doing IVF & Gets Real About What It's Like

Abby Moore
Amy Schumer Reveals She's Doing IVF & Gets Real About What It's Like
Change-Makers

Taco Bell Gets Supremely Green With New Packaging Commitment

Eliza Sullivan
Taco Bell Gets Supremely Green With New Packaging Commitment

Popular Stories

Latest Articles

Routines

Yogi On A Budget? Here Are 5 Props You Already Have In Your Home

Sarah Regan
Yogi On A Budget? Here Are 5 Props You Already Have In Your Home
Mental Health

New Research Finds This One Emotion Drives Addictive Behavior The Most

Sarah Regan
New Research Finds This One Emotion Drives Addictive Behavior The Most
Functional Food

Want To Try Going Plant-Based? Use This Vegan Grocery List + Meal Plan

Sarah Regan
Want To Try Going Plant-Based? Use This Vegan Grocery List + Meal Plan
Recipes

These Keto Buffalo Cauliflower Nachos Are The Perfect Game-Day Snack

Jamie Schneider
These Keto Buffalo Cauliflower Nachos Are The Perfect Game-Day Snack
Home

This Borderline Genius Challenge Is Great For Editing Your Wardrobe

Courtney Carver
This Borderline Genius Challenge Is Great For Editing Your Wardrobe
Recipes

You Gotta Try These Keto Hazelnut Muffins (With A Cup Of Coffee, Of Course)

Arthur Agatston, M.D.
You Gotta Try These Keto Hazelnut Muffins (With A Cup Of Coffee, Of Course)
Latest Articles

Sites We Love

https://www.mindbodygreen.com/0-10296/why-so-many-healthy-women-cant-lose-weight.html

Your article and new folder have been saved!