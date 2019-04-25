95 Items Tagged

The 8 Metabolism-Boosting Foods That Nutrition Experts Rely On

Eat 'em daily to give your system a little boost.

Liz Moody
March 24 2019
Healthy Weight

If You're Having Trouble Losing Weight, Here's What To Ask Your Doctor

What your doctor says to you (and how they say it) can make all the difference.

Ray Bass, NASM-CPT
March 21 2019
Functional Food

Here's How I Get 80 Grams Of Protein A Day Without Eating Meat

Because meat's not the only food that has protein, you know.

Ray Bass, NASM-CPT
March 13 2019
Integrative Health

Meet The Blood-Sugar-Balancing Tea You've Never Heard Of

The health benefits of pu-erh, including better blood sugar balance and heart health.

Marvin Singh, M.D.
March 11 2019
Recipes

This Vegan Chili Has A Secret Energy-Boosting Ingredient

It's delicious and will keep going all day!

Caroline Muggia
March 10 2019
Healthy Weight

If You Do One Thing To Boost Your Metabolism, This Should Be It

A new study, published in the journal Scientific Reports, shows that intermittent fasting can boost metabolism.

Gretchen Lidicker, M.S.
February 2 2019
Healthy Weight

Struggling To Lose Weight? It's Time To Try Micro Workouts

How micro workouts can help reset your metabolism, including retaining muscle mass and making your mitochondria stronger.

Alan Christianson, NMD
January 29 2019
Women's Health

Is The Pill Sabotaging Your Fitness Goals?

How the pill influences weight gain, metabolism, and body composition, including its effect on testosterone.

Jolene Brighten, N.D.
January 26 2019
Healthy Weight

This Hormone Could Shut Down Your Metabolism When Your Body Is Highly Active

Does This Hormone Block Fat-Burning? New Study May Have Found The Answer

Elizabeth Gerson
January 14 2019