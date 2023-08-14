“In terms of diet, reduce sugar, reduce processed red meats, and reduce alcohol, especially beer,” says Johnson. (It’s the brewers yeast in beer that can become a problem, thanks to its high purine content1 .)

We generally encourage a balanced approach to all of the above, but if you have any concerns with your kidneys, you might want to be extra vigilant of your intake. “There is absolutely no doubt that high-sugar diets make kidney disease worse,” Johnson adds.

It’s actually fructose that’s the culprit, he adds: When you eat sugar, glucose and fructose separate in the gut, and you absorb them on their own. And “Fructose is the driver of uric acid and of kidney disease,” he shares.

Now, you might be thinking: Doesn’t fruit contain fructose? You’re absolutely right, but according to Johnson, the amount is pretty minimal. “Even though fruit contains some fructose, it's so much less than a soft drink,” he explains. Let’s try to look at the big picture, here, instead of splitting hairs.

Processed red meat, additionally, causes your body to produce a lot more uric acid. “When you're eating red processed meats a lot, your uric acid probably is going to be pretty high, and you should get it checked,” he notes. As a refresher: When your body is producing too much uric acid, it can build up and lead to the formation of urate crystals. Over time, these crystals can cause gout and kidney stones. 2