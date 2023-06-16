Skip to content
Healthy Weight
|expert reviewed

The 5 Best Supplements To Enhance Weight Loss For Women In 2023

How we picked
Best supplements
Why men & women lose weight differently
Ingredients to look for
The takeaway
Woman Running Outdoors In Cool Weather
Image by iStock
Between genetic differences and hormonal fluctuations, odds aren’t always in women’s favor when it comes to fat burn and weight loss. The truth is that we’re evolutionarily equipped to grow and sustain life, which requires extra fat storage (more on that later). 

If you’ve already optimized your hormone health and lifestyle habits (i.e., sleep, nutrition, physical activity, stress management, etc.) but are still struggling to shed extra weight, these tailored metabolism supplements may be just the tool you need to achieve and maintain a healthy body composition.*

How we picked these supplements

Support healthy weight

From fueling calorie burn and lipolysis to promoting satiety and an active metabolism, these science-rooted formulas are helpful tools to achieve and maintain a healthy weight.*

Efficacious actives

Our supplement selections feature effective amounts of vitamins, minerals, amino acids, botanicals, and other bioactives rooted in science to support weight management.*

Quality testing

We focus on brands that prioritize quality testing to confirm the potency of ingredients and the purity of raw materials and final product. (You won’t find cheap additives, either.)

Sustainability

From ingredient sourcing to packaging decisions, we celebrate products crafted with sustainability in mind. We also highlight green initiatives and eco-friendly containers, like glass.

mindbodygreen’s picks for best supplements to enhance weight loss in women:

Best for metabolism support: mindbodygreen metabolism+

:
view on mindbodygreen | $49

Pros

  • Science-backed ingredients
  • Plant-powered formula
  • Unique botanicals

Cons

  • Can't be taken at night

Form:

Capsule

Dietary considerations:

GMO-freeGluten-freeDairy-freeSoy-freeVegetarian

Environmental impact::

Sustainably packaged

Serving size::

2 capsules

This innovative solution for supporting metabolic health is far from the unhealthy diet pills of the past. This powerhouse supplement was carefully developed to harness the potent properties of five premium botanical ingredients—cayenne pepper, veld grape, grains of paradise, and EGCG and caffeine from green tea leaves—with scientific research demonstrating their ability to maintain energy balance, optimize metabolic rate, enhance fat metabolism, promote a healthy body composition (by reducing body fat and visceral fat accumulation), and regulate appetite. These powerful ingredients offer a sustainable approach to improving overall metabolic well-being.

Whether your aim is to boost metabolic efficiency, support cardiometabolic health, or activate calorie-burning pathways, this supplement delivers comprehensive, 360-degree metabolic support, helping you achieve a healthier and more lively self.*

Best for women over 50: O Positiv MOTO Metabolism

:
view on Amazon | $32
:
view on O Positiv | $32

Pros

  • Supports calorie & fat burn*

Cons

  • Vitamin B12 not methylated
  • Plastic container

Form:

Capsule

Dietary considerations:

GMO-freeGluten-freeDairy-freeVegan

Serving size::

2 capsules

Experience the power of scientifically supported ingredients at effective doses for women over 50. This exceptional formula incorporates vitamin B12 and botanical ingredients such as EGCG (the primary catechin found in green tea), black cumin seed, and capsaicin derived from pepper fruit extract to synergistically enhance calorie burn and facilitate efficient fat metabolism. Additionally, the essential mineral chromium promotes insulin sensitivity and contributes to healthy blood sugar maintenance. For comprehensive metabolism support, simply take one capsule with a full glass of water twice daily, ideally alongside your first and last meals of the day. Don't forget to incorporate some physical activity in between to optimize the benefits.*

Best for menopause: MenoLabs MenoFit®

:
view on MenoLabs | $50

Pros

  • Gut health & longevity support*
  • Woman-owned business
  • Short list of "other" ingredients

Cons

  • May not be suitable for sensitive stomachs

Form:

Capsule

Dietary considerations:

GMO-freeGluten-freeDairy-freeSoy-freeVegan

Environmental impact::

Sustainably packaged

Serving size::

2 capsules

A complete probiotic designed to tackle the hormonal challenges accompanying menopause? Yes, please! This cutting-edge formula combines prebiotic and probiotic blends, essential vitamins and minerals (including potent doses of methylated and bioactive B vitamins), and a selection of beneficial botanical ingredients that promote metabolic health. Among these botanicals are bitter melon and barberry fruits, two plants known for their ability to enhance insulin sensitivity and regulate blood sugar levels in a healthy manner. Experience the comprehensive support you need with this innovative solution tailored to address the specific needs of menopause.*

Best for blood sugar balance: Metagenics MetaGlycemX™

:
view on Amazon | $63
:
view on Metagenics | $63

Pros

  • High-potency, bioactive B complex
  • Cinnamon bark extract

Cons

  • Long list of “other” ingredients

Form:

Tablet

Dietary considerations:

GMO-freeGluten-free

Environmental impact::

Sustainably packaged

Serving size::

2 tablets

This exceptional supplement features potent plant powerhouses (including 167 milligrams of green tea leaf and 500 milligrams of cinnamon bark) to support healthy glucose and insulin metabolism. Other features include high-potency doses of methylated and bioactive B vitamins, the amino acid taurine, and the oh-so potent antioxidant alpha-lipoic acid. Blood sugar balance is within your reach with this supplement in your nutritional toolbelt!*

Best thyroid support: Pure Encapsulations Thyroid Support Complex

:
view on Amazon | $35
:
view on Vitacost | $35

Pros

  • Promotes thyroid hormone synthesis & function*
  • Unique blend of Ayurvedic herbs

Cons

  • Plastic bottle

Form:

Capsule

Dietary considerations:

GMO-freeGluten-freeDairy-freeSoy-freeVegetarian

Serving size::

2 capsules

The primary role of the thyroid gland is to regulate metabolism, making it essential for both endocrine and metabolic health. Unfortunately, many women struggle with thyroid issues that impact not only their hormonal health, but their metabolic well-being as well. This specialized supplement formula contains key minerals—such as selenium, iodine, and zinc, which are crucial for thyroid function and hormone production. Additionally, it includes antioxidants like vitamins A and C, selenium, guggul, and turmeric to combat oxidative stress. The combination of Ayurvedic herbs (i.e., ashwagandha, guggul, turmeric, and forskohlii) harnesses the power of plants to further support thyroid health, enhance endocrine function, and promote a healthy metabolism.*

Why women and men lose weight differently

Witnessing how easily some men can shed fat doing the same exercises and following the same nutrition plans as women can be frustrating, to say the least. But for females, it turns out that weight management has a lot more to do with efficient fat storage than an inability to lose weight. 

Let me explain: Biologically and evolutionarily speaking, women’s bodies are more effective at storing body fat thanks to the reproductive hormone estrogen. On average, females have 6% to 11% more body fat than men, according to the University of New South Wales. This accumulation of fat allows them to support healthy pregnancies, nourish their babies during lactation, and ultimately, continue the human race. Because men don’t carry children, they don’t need to store fat in the same way. 

But body fat isn’t all bad, especially for women. Not only do these extra fat stores give us the option to support life and raise a family, but they’re also metabolically healthier than men’s fat stores. 

According to research from The Journal of Clinical Endocrinology & Metabolism, women have more brown adipose tissue1 (aka brown fat or BAT) that’s involved in burning calories during a process called thermogenesis2. Generally speaking, higher amounts of BAT3 are found in metabolically healthy adults. The same study found that women have increased gene expression linked to mitochondrial function—i.e., our mitochondria are working harder to maintain metabolic well-being. (Pretty cool, right?) 

For women, losing weight has less to do with rigid exercise plans or calorie reduction and much more about optimizing hormonal balance, maintaining healthy lean muscle mass, and implementing healthy lifestyle habits that support metabolism in a comprehensive way. In fact, doing the former can lead to yo-yoing weight, hormones, and energy levels. 

RELATED READ: 7 Easy Ways To Reset Your Metabolism & Enhance Whole-Body Health

Weight maintenance supplement ingredients to look for

There are a variety of metabolism supplements on the market that help promote healthy body composition, but not all of them are created equal. Some ingredients have been shown to be more effective than others at promoting fat burn, optimizing muscle mass, and supporting healthy blood sugar levels, and regulating appetite and hunger hormones.

Here are some of the most effective ingredients to look for:*

The takeaway

Weight is a tricky thing to manage on its own. Add in genetic, biological, lifestyle, and hormonal, and metabolic factors and you’ve got yourself quite a complex situation to navigate. 

If you’ve already worked with health care providers (an endocrinologist, registered dietitian, etc.) to optimize your diet, sleep, physical activity, hydration, and hormone balance and are still struggling to shed extra body fat, a targeted metabolism supplement can help.* Consider trying one of these premium formulas to support healthy body composition, blood sugar levels, fat burn, thermogenesis, and more.*  

If you are pregnant, breastfeeding, or taking medications, consult with your doctor before starting a supplement routine. It is always optimal to consult with a health care provider when considering what supplements are right for you.
