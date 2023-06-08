This Supplement Is My Secret Weapon For Eliminating Midday Snackiness*
One thing about me: I’m a snacker. No matter how balanced a breakfast and lunch I eat, I find myself craving food in between meals and facing the midday munchies.
These cravings can be quite disruptive to my everyday routine—and honestly, my well-being goals. That’s why I love mindbodygreen’s metabolism+.
Sayonara, snack attacks!
I take metabolism+ in the morning, right after I eat my breakfast. This plant-powered supplement helps me avoid all-day snacking with ease, thanks to cayenne pepper (which curbs cravings and reduce appetite after just seven days) and veld grape (which has been shown to help maintain energy balance and regulate hunger hormones—including leptin, adiponectin, and serotonin).*
Before this incredible metabolism support supplement, a walk to check the fridge and devour everything in sight was a regular part of my routine. But with metabolism+, I don't crave snacks in the middle of the day.
For example, I used to eat a whole basket of chips by myself at Mexican restaurants. I couldn’t let them sit in front of me without staring and thinking about how badly I want one more. (We’ve all been there, right?) But now, I don't keep craving them. After I have a few, I've gotten my fix of crunch and can leave them alone.
I see a massive difference when I'm traveling without metabolism+ or simply forget to take it—my fullness is noticeably lower (and my levels of snackiness noticeably higher).
Enhanced energy levels
Beyond the appetite control benefits, one of my favorite added bonuses to metabolism+ the energy boost I get for the day.* It gives me a little energizing jolt in the morning without the usual afternoon slump around 2 or 3 p.m. that I get when I have just coffee.
The takeaway
Food should be celebrated and enjoyed, but it’s also easy to confuse hunger cues and end up eating out of boredom.
If you’re a habitual snacker like me, a targeted supplement like mindbodygreen’s metabolism+ can help.* This premium, clinically backed botanical formula delivers comprehensive metabolic support, so I feel full and satisfied throughout the day.*
Ciara is the Paid Media Marketing Manager at mindbodygreen. She lives in Nashville, TN and attended Wake Forest University. When Ciara isn't launching ads, she can be found running near a body of water, eating Mexican food, listening to live music, or walking her Goldendoodle.