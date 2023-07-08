When intermittent fasting gained popularity, it was easily misconstrued as a fancy reason to skip breakfast. And many people proudly chose to have their fasting window go till 1 or 2 in the afternoon and last well into the night. But following this pattern may have you missing out on the metabolic benefits of eating earlier in the day.

Circadian fasting—or early time-restricted feeding—is a lesser-known kind of intermittent fasting that prioritizes an eating window early in the day to align with the body’s natural physiological cycles. A recent 2023 scientific review published in Nutrients provided a rather promising summary of the most up-to-date studies of the matter, specifically the fast’s potential to reduce the risk of type-2 diabetes and insulin resistance1 .