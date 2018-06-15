70 Items Tagged
manifesting
How To Style Your Home, Based On Your Myers-Briggs Type
What mini makeover best suits your personality?
Here's How You Can Prioritize Happiness With Less Money
A change in mindset can go a long way.
6 Things You Should Always Keep In Mind As You're Manifesting
Plus, a few manifestation rituals to try on for size.
The 4 Inner Monologues Holding You Back From Epic Sex
Upgrading your sex life can be as simple as reframing these thoughts.
Introducing the mbg Collective of Experts!
Get to know our extended family of experts: The brightest minds and biggest hearts in wellness are now your personal guides.
5 Quick Ways To Harness Your Intuitive Gifts
When used to its fullest, intuition really can be a superpower.
A 5-Step Guide To Manifesting The Relationship Of Your Dreams
Step 4 is a tricky one.
How To Strengthen Your Mind-Body-Soul Connection In Winter
Three things to keep in mind through the season.
This Magical Island Is One Of The World's Healthiest Vacation Destinations
You don't even need a passport!
The Affirmation You Need To Say Every Morning Of 2018
Because I've pushed too hard—and I've seen the consequences.
This Woman 'Called In' Her Soul Mate — And It Worked
Here's exactly how she did it.
7 Ways To Boost Self-Love As You Move Into A New Year
Self-love over everything.
Stuck In A Negative Pattern? Here Are 6 Ways To Break Through
It's not easy, but it's worth it.
6 Side Hustles That Manifest Your Dream Job And Bring In Extra Cash
Feeling stuck in your career? This'll help.
How To Discover Your Purpose (And Align Yourself With It Every Day)
If you’ve been treading water in life without the progress you desire, chances are, you’ve lost touch with your purpose.
Here's Why You Keep Attracting The Wrong Guys + How To Manifest The RIGHT One
"You, yourself, as much as anybody in the entire universe, deserve your love and affection." —Buddha
The Universal Lesson I Picked Up On A New Moon Gathering
What started as a celebration of the new moon turned into a whole lot more.
Here’s What Happened When I Did Exactly What My Tarot Cards Told Me To
Spoiler alert: It’s been pretty freakin’ magical.
What To Do If You Think You Have A Spiritual Gift
Use it!
How I Unintentionally Manifested The Man Of My Dreams
"I was loving my life and putting really radical vibes into the universe. I look back and laugh about how I unintentionally manifested a guy who...