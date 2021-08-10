3 Manifestation Rituals You'll Want To Do Before The Lion's Gate Portal Closes
The Lion's Gate portal has officially been activated: On August 8, the Sun and the star Sirius got closest to Earth and aligned with Orion's belt. When Sirius, known as the "spiritual sun," and the Sun in Leo come together, they generate a "portal" for rapid spiritual growth and advancement.
Lucky for us, there's still time to harness this potent energy if you missed the memo this past weekend. The portal is still open until August 12, offering a massive opportunity for new beginnings, higher consciousness, and manifesting abundance into our lives. We rounded up three simple manifestation rituals to help get you started in the days ahead.
3 manifestation rituals to try before August 12:
1. The 369 method
Simple yet effective, the 369 method involves writing down what you'd like to manifest three times in the morning, six times during the day, and nine times in the evening. Over the next few days, give this method a try, remembering to take action aligned with your intention. Here's how to do it:
- Before getting started, you'll of course want to figure out what exactly it is you want to manifest. Then create an affirmation for it.
- Write down your affirmation three times as soon as you wake up in the morning.
- Write down your affirmation six times during the afternoon.
- Write your affirmation nine times before you go to bed.
2. Vision boarding
Visualization is a powerful tool when it comes to manifesting and working with the law of attraction. And one great way to kick your visualization up a notch is to actually bring it into the physical plane by making your own vision board. All you need are collage supplies like a poster or corkboard, photos, old magazines, scissors, and some glue, tape, or pushpins. Once your supplies are gathered, here's how to make your board:
- Set your intention, getting clear on what you want to call into your life.
- Find images and objects that represent your goals, whether they be magazine clippings, photos, quotes, etc.
- Start arranging and rearranging your board, waiting to secure anything down until you have the final format laid out. Have fun with the process and keep arranging until looking at the board inspires you.
- When finished, display your board somewhere visible where it can inspire action every time you look at it.
3. A crystal ritual
Last but not least, why not give your intention a little extra kick with a crystal? With different crystals associated with everything from money to protection, there's one out there for every intention. Here's how to use them for manifesting, according to crystal expert Heather Askinosie:
- Pick your crystal depending on what you're looking for. For example, if you want to attract love, you could go for rose quartz. Or for a stronger intuition, you could opt for black jade.
- Recharge your crystal so it's ready to be worked with. There are a number of different charging methods, with some simple ones including a cleansing visualization, or an energetic clearing with clear quartz. (Check out our full guide on crystal charging for more options!)
- Set your intention for what you'd like to manifest and find a comfortable seat, either holding your crystal in your hand or touching it if it's larger. Askinosie recommends connecting to your breath, your faith, the Earth that you live on, and the stone that you are touching. State what you want to manifest in your life, whether in your own head or out loud. "I've found that speaking it aloud creates a more powerful energy," she adds.
- Continue working with your intention and crystal, holding your goal in your mind and giving it your attention often. Askinosie says you can continue working with your crystal by holding it in your hand while meditating, placing it under your pillow at night, or placing it on a chakra you're working with.
With all of these rituals, you'll need to pair intention with action. Manifesting rituals can help us shift our mindset, attract positive outcomes, and achieve our dreams, but only when we actually take the necessary steps toward them. In the case of the Lion's Gate portal, energy is running high, so take advantage of it while you can, and remember that the ultimate manifesting power always comes from within you.
