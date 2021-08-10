3 Manifestation Rituals You'll Want To Do Before The Lion's Gate Portal Closes

The Lion's Gate portal has officially been activated: On August 8, the Sun and the star Sirius got closest to Earth and aligned with Orion's belt. When Sirius, known as the "spiritual sun," and the Sun in Leo come together, they generate a "portal" for rapid spiritual growth and advancement.

Lucky for us, there's still time to harness this potent energy if you missed the memo this past weekend. The portal is still open until August 12, offering a massive opportunity for new beginnings, higher consciousness, and manifesting abundance into our lives. We rounded up three simple manifestation rituals to help get you started in the days ahead.