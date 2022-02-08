Why This Is A Great Week For Manifesting, According To An Intuitive

This week feels to me like one of those water rides where you're floating along and then it starts to get faster and faster, and then it goes up and down. It may go faster than you like at times, but eventually, it steadies back into a comfortable pace.

We have spent the last two weeks in the thick of the rapids. Now, this is a week to feel more in control of what's happening, how we respond, and what we manifest.

To use another metaphor, this is a week where we'll no longer feel like we're pushing a car uphill. Rather, we'll be driving smoothly and avoiding all the traffic. We might sometimes move a tad faster than we want to, but we're in the driver's seat, so we can choose to slow down if we want to. (More on that in a minute.)

If you haven't been liking how things have been going, the energy of this week can give you an assist and show you what isn't working so you can more easily move along and out of it.

Having a hard time deciding between two jobs? The one that isn't for you may quickly disappear or it may become crystal clear why you don't want it. Always bickering with Sue from HR? The underlying issue around why you find her so annoying may suddenly become clear, allowing you to have more compassion for her.

To make the most of this week's energy, it will be helpful to stay grounded. This way you can notice when opportunities show up and start to take advantage of them. And you won't get taken away by the current, feeling overwhelmed or burnt out.

The message I'm getting loud and clear this week is to go with the flow by simply taking the right next step and not get too concerned about what it might look like five months or even five days from now. If the energy does feel too fast, your best action is to slow down and follow your gut. If you get an invitation to go somewhere and you're feeling rushed like you have to respond yesterday, slow down, take a breath, and check in about whether you really want to say yes.