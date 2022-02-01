I'm An Intuitive & This Week Is About To Bring Major Heart Activation

This energy is still about possibilities, but with a twist from last week. Instead of it being in the mental realm of how we perceive things, it lies in the heart-centered space of how we make meaning in our lives. We are being invited this week to feel into how we want to show up in the world connected to our true selves.

How do we want to give? Where do we want to give? Are our careers, relationships, family, and self-talk aligned with what brings us meaning and connection? If you have been feeling dormant or stuck in matters of the heart, expect to experience some breakthroughs this week.

These will look different for everyone. As an experiment, I felt into what they looked like for me versus other people in my life. For one friend, it looked like showing up for their inner child and giving themselves an abundance of self-love. For another, it looked like finally taking the plunge into action on a project they had been putting off for a while. And for me, it looked like feeling into how I can expand the work I do in the world to serve even more people.

Whatever it is for you, this energy is not simply a heart chakra activation. It is an expansion of your life's purpose.

Transformation rarely happens all at once. It stems from tiny steps we take on our paths, with wins and what can feel like setbacks along the way. But they're all actually leading towards your greater purpose. Use this week to take tiny, heart-centered steps towards your goals. Pay attention to what lights you up, and make it a priority to make those things happen more often.