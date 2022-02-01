I'm An Intuitive & This Week Is About To Bring Major Heart Activation

February 1-8, 2022 Energy Reading: Your Heart Will Be Activated
If you recall from last week, the energy coming in gave us an outpouring of ideas about new ways to look at our lives. Did you feel it? It was as if we could see one idea from multiple angles, with multiple possibilities getting lit up.
This week, I'm feeling a similarly game-changing energy—only coming into the heart chakra (the self and universal love center) instead of the crown chakra (our higher knowing).
February 1-8, 2022, energy reading: Tune into your heart space.
This energy is still about possibilities, but with a twist from last week. Instead of it being in the mental realm of how we perceive things, it lies in the heart-centered space of how we make meaning in our lives. We are being invited this week to feel into how we want to show up in the world connected to our true selves.
How do we want to give? Where do we want to give? Are our careers, relationships, family, and self-talk aligned with what brings us meaning and connection? If you have been feeling dormant or stuck in matters of the heart, expect to experience some breakthroughs this week.
These will look different for everyone. As an experiment, I felt into what they looked like for me versus other people in my life. For one friend, it looked like showing up for their inner child and giving themselves an abundance of self-love. For another, it looked like finally taking the plunge into action on a project they had been putting off for a while. And for me, it looked like feeling into how I can expand the work I do in the world to serve even more people.
Whatever it is for you, this energy is not simply a heart chakra activation. It is an expansion of your life's purpose.
Transformation rarely happens all at once. It stems from tiny steps we take on our paths, with wins and what can feel like setbacks along the way. But they're all actually leading towards your greater purpose. Use this week to take tiny, heart-centered steps towards your goals. Pay attention to what lights you up, and make it a priority to make those things happen more often.
Questions to journal or ask yourself this week:
- What do I love to do that I’ve not made time for?
- What lights me up?
- How and where do I want to give to myself and to the world in general?
- Where can I show up more authentically as myself?
Tools to try this week:
1. Follow your intuition.
sleep support+
Practice being aware of the intuitive hits you get around what lights you up, and take action on them if at all possible. Even if it’s, “I really want soup,” those tiny actions tell your inner child that you are listening to what your small desires are. This can make it easier to feel and follow your larger desires.
2. Notice how your "yeses" feel.
Stay mindful of the feeling you get every time you agree to something this week. Do you feel lighter and connected to your heart? Or do you feel heavy?
3. Take a moment to breathe in deeply five times.
Each time you breathe in, imagine connecting to a light coming in from the universe into your heart chakra. Each time you breathe out, imagine that light going out all around you, and then into the world.
The bottom line
Your heart will be receiving lots of light this week, which may set you on a new path. Follow your intuition to what that means for you, taking tiny steps toward what you feel most connected to.
Want to turn your passion for wellbeing into a fulfilling career? Become a Certified Health Coach! Learn more here.