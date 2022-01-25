I'm A Professional Intuitive & You're Going To Want To Trust Your Gut This Week

This week feels very much aligned with that "out there" Aquarian energy. When I tuned in, I saw a very bright, sparkly light coming from above being channeled into our crown chakras.

The crown chakra is located at the top of our head and is associated with our higher knowing. When it’s open—and we're open to it—we can access ideas from our higher selves, and from a big picture perspective. We can discern between what we know to be true from what other people are telling us to be true.

This week your higher knowing is coming in fast and furious. It almost looks like an electrical storm to me, and in many ways, this is a good thing. We’ve had a bit of a slow start since 2022 began, in terms of feeling a lack of momentum with goals and forward movement, in general, getting hijacked. (Looking at you, Omicron.)

Even though this week is centered more in the mental realm as opposed to being action-oriented, it feels like it will provide forward movement. You may suddenly get ideas about something you’ve been feeling stuck on, or see a new direction forward to a path that previously seemed cloudy. You may just feel like you have a broader perspective where before it felt myopic.

However, the thing about electricity is that it needs to be grounded to work, and the energetic electricity coming in is no different. You'll want to use some grounding techniques so that when this energy comes in, you can make the best use of it. Otherwise, you might feel mentally fried and/or want to check out.