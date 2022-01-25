I'm A Professional Intuitive & You're Going To Want To Trust Your Gut This Week

January 26 - February 2 Energy Reading: What An Intuitive Sees For The Week Ahead
Aquarius season may have technically started last week, but I’m feeling it coming in with a bang this week—and not just because it's my sun sign. But, what is this Aquarian energy actually like?
Aquarius has been said to be the sign of “genius or madness,” and that is at least partly because Aquarius people can have a lot of big ideas, and sometimes those ideas feel a little out there. Or maybe ahead of their time? Either way, it’s a very cerebral but exciting energy.
January 19–February 2, 2022 energy reading: Tune into your inner knowing.
This week feels very much aligned with that "out there" Aquarian energy. When I tuned in, I saw a very bright, sparkly light coming from above being channeled into our crown chakras.
The crown chakra is located at the top of our head and is associated with our higher knowing. When it’s open—and we're open to it—we can access ideas from our higher selves, and from a big picture perspective. We can discern between what we know to be true from what other people are telling us to be true.
This week your higher knowing is coming in fast and furious. It almost looks like an electrical storm to me, and in many ways, this is a good thing. We’ve had a bit of a slow start since 2022 began, in terms of feeling a lack of momentum with goals and forward movement, in general, getting hijacked. (Looking at you, Omicron.)
Even though this week is centered more in the mental realm as opposed to being action-oriented, it feels like it will provide forward movement. You may suddenly get ideas about something you’ve been feeling stuck on, or see a new direction forward to a path that previously seemed cloudy. You may just feel like you have a broader perspective where before it felt myopic.
However, the thing about electricity is that it needs to be grounded to work, and the energetic electricity coming in is no different. You'll want to use some grounding techniques so that when this energy comes in, you can make the best use of it. Otherwise, you might feel mentally fried and/or want to check out.
Grounding tool for this week:
Journal out those thoughts! When I put what I'm thinking and feeling on paper, it creates room for more revelations and information to come through. This week, with the ideas pouring in more than usual, it’s a great time to try out the practice`.
Another benefit to this process is that it's grounding in and of itself. Just by holding a pen, or typing on the computer, you’re bringing your ideas into the physical realm. This can give the powerful energies coming in this week an outlet.
As you journal, check in with your body. Bring some awareness to your breath and consciously take a couple of breaths while you're writing. If you are sitting at a desk, feel your feet on the floor and your back against the chair. You can do this throughout the week, even when you're not writing.
Journal prompts to try:
- Where do I submit my knowing to someone else’s? Is there someone I tend to think knows more than I do about how to live my life?
- In what situation could I see the bigger picture? Imagine zooming out from the situation. Write out some ways of thinking about it that you hadn’t thought before.
- Where do I feel stuck? Journal some ways out of it, even if they seem unreasonable or outlandish. Just get the energy moving.
- If you’re already getting ideas about any of the above, write them out as they come in. The more you do that, the more space it frees up for new ideas to come in.
The bottom line.
This week, energy is coming at us fast and furious in the form of new ideas and perspectives. Make sure to write them down as they come to you and utilize grounding techniques like conscious breathing to feel clear instead of scattered.
