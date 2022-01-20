Ready For Aquarius Season? 7 Ways To Welcome The Powerful Energy Shift
The Sun visits a new zodiac sign every 30 days or so. During each "season" everyone feels the influence of the prevailing astrological energy. Aquarius season 2022 begins January 19 and ends February 18.
Future-forward Aquarius is the star sign of collaborations and technology, making Aquarius season 2022 prime time to unite around a common cause—both online and in real time.
1. Summon your soul squad.
Aquarius is the third of the zodiac's three ultra-social air signs. Its arrival lures us all out of our caves for some winter interactivity. Thankfully, since this sign also rules technology, communing virtually actually fits the vibe.
While Gemini and Libra (the companion air signs) center around twinning and twosomes, Aquarius is the sign of large groups. Three is company, not a crowd; in fact, you might need to upgrade your Zoom account so you can invite more people to be part of your gatherings. Yes, happy hours, book clubs, and mastermind groups can all work well via the screen. Why not give your inner gamer the wheel? Treat yourself to a VR headset that lets you play with otherworldly beings. If you have the funds to spare, get in on the Peloton obsession or join another online fitness community.
2. Embrace the weird.
Aquarius' modern-day ruler is wonky Uranus, the planet that spins on its side due to a tilted axis. Where do you sail along an unconventional orbit? It's time to put your quirkiest ideas and offbeat style on display, and do so shamelessly. The beautiful paradox of this "One Love" star sign (an anthem written by Aquarius Bob Marley) is that it governs both community and originality. Skip the matching team jerseys and embrace the "patchwork quilt" effect that comes from being part of an inclusive collective.
And while you're at it, share your visionary ideas in casual conversation and on your feeds. Aquarius governs social media, and this zodiac season could unleash the next round of YouTubers, Instagram influencers, TikTokers, and e-com mavens among us. If you are one of them, please don't follow the filtered flock! Find a creative way to put yourself on digital display. During Aquarius season 2022, it's beneficial to stay open to radical ideas and cutting-edge collaborations.
What starts as a "Wouldn't it be crazy if we…?" conversation could turn out to be the next Silicon Valley–funded startup. You never know!
3. Project manage your wild hares.
sleep support+
Make no assumptions! Aquarius energy might be way eccentric, but this star sign can pull off the wildest plan with a project manager's precision. Before Uranus was discovered by a strong enough telescope in 1781, the traditional ruler of Aquarius was taskmaster Saturn. Aquarius is also one of the four "fixed" signs, along with Taurus, Leo, and Scorpio. These are the zodiac's stabilizers—the ones who take all our enthusiastic ideas and plug them into a legit plan with budgets and milestones and timelines. If you're dreaming up something edgy or world-changing, Aquarius season 2022 can also help you put a savvy production plan in place to bring it to life.
4. Create a "time bank."
Sharing truly is caring—for our neighbors, the planet, and our wallets—and these uncertain economic times are continuing to underscore that. Look for ways you can pool funds with family, close friends, and neighbors to invest in helpful tools that you can all use. And don't forget that money isn't the only form of funding that can be used.
Aquarius season 2022 is the perfect time to organize a Time Bank—especially since this sign's co-ruler is Saturn, the planet that literally rules time and economics. Designed by legal professor Edgar Cahn in 1980, time banking simply uses time as a currency. True to Aquarian egalitarianism, there is no different value to the "money" in a time bank, and its mission is rooted in social justice, equity, and honoring the purpose we all came here to live. One hour equals one hour and people "pay" in with time-based service.
5. Activate your activism.
Since Aquarius rules society and collective action, politics and humanitarianism fall under its realm. Get involved in something that will have a positive impact on your community, especially for the people who might normally be ignored or underserved. Activism is heating up around the globe, with so many important issues on the table.
Not sure where to start learning about the issues? Check out this list of database trackers (from the National Conference of State Legislatures) to get info on the top trending U.S. bills regarding topics you care about most. Or arm yourself with facts about climate change at 350.org's Global Climate Movement. You could also swear off meat for a month, a move that can positively affect the Earth and your health. No step you take is too small.
6. Don't bottle up your feelings.
Aquarius is symbolized by the Water Bearer, and metaphorically, this star sign has a habit of bottling up feelings until the emotional cup runneth over. Then boom! Those suppressed feelings come pouring out in a rush, taking everyone by surprise! During this solar cycle, it's important to do regular self-check-ins. While we may all want to be cool and unruffled, denying that things affect us is a recipe for a meltdown.
Aquarius season isn't necessarily teary; in fact, if you focus on what's bugging you, you'll be able to deal with it from a place of cool objectivity. Since this sign rules the higher mind, breakthrough insights can come while meditating. Check out the work of Becoming Supernatural author Joe Dispenza, whose books, videos, and meditations help you rewire your mind and explore the connection between shifting internal energy and your outer world experience. (How Aquarius is that?)
Also, don't ignore your own boundaries and instincts! Peer pressure, groupthink, and "going along to get along" may all hold sway during communal Aquarius season 2022. Add in the experimental energy of this star sign and you might leap way too far out of your comfort zone. If that's the case for you, don't beat yourself up. But do take some quiet and gentle time to rest, recalibrate, and bring yourself back to center.
7. Smarten up your electronics.
Aquarius is the zodiac's mad-scientist sign, the cosmic ruler of technology, science, and innovation. In fact, the symbol for Aquarius is two waves representing the current of electricity. Hey, maybe it's not a total coincidence that Thomas Edison was born under this star sign. If you're feeling behind the times, get yourself up to speed, perhaps signing up for software training or a digital marketing course. Take stock: How energy-efficient are your current appliances and electronics? You don't have to convert to a SmartHouse or invest in solar panels. Small changes can not only reduce your bills but also make a positive contribution to the planet. (And be sure to back up your backups, as the first Mercury retrograde of 2022 occurs during Aquarius season!)