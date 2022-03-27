This Simple Practice Will Elevate Your Manifesting Potential

When you frequently check in with how you’re feeling, you can also affect your emotions at any time and thus, regulate your corresponding energy at any time. Remember, when your body and energy field receive an energy frequency, they turn it into a thought that creates certain emotions.

Once your brain processes this information, it sends out new signals, which cause an energetic frequency to be outwardly emitted from you. This elicits a response in your environment and vibrational fields. Energetic frequencies are like waves that rise and drop all day, every day, and when they do, our brains pour a ton of energy into their corresponding feelings.

It’s these feelings that determine your dominant and consistent frequency, which sets the stage for manifesting conscious or unconscious desires. No wonder powerful manifesters stay aware of their emotional state at all times; They know they have the ability to create a dominant energy field that can bring about what they want, faster and more easily.