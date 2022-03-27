 Skip to content

Why You Need "Energetic Check-Ins" When You're Manifesting Anything

Mandy Morris
Mandy Morris is an author, speaker and creator of the Authentic Program Series, an online course designed to help individuals remove fear-based living and replace it with fulfillment.
This Simple Practice Will Elevate Your Manifesting Potential

Image by mbg creative X Bisual Studio / Stocksy

Our editors have independently chosen the products listed on this page. If you purchase something mentioned in this article, we may earn a small commission.
March 27, 2022 — 10:31 AM

The first practice of powerful manifesters is a two-stepper: First, become aware of your emotional and energetic states. Then, you can start to elevate your vibration to a more positive level. And you do all of this by conducting energetic check-ins at regular intervals throughout the day.

Why should you do energetic check-ins?

Energetic check-ins are so key because they teach you to become highly aware of the beliefs that inform your thoughts, which impact your vibration and ability to manifest. Though you will initially make a concerted effort to check in a few times a day, check-ins will soon become habit.

In my experience, check-ins can take from two weeks to three months to become instinctual. At its simplest, this important first secret helps you to become really conscious of your emotional highs and lows throughout the day so that you can elevate to higher states of centeredness and with more consistency, which is at the heart of manifesting your very best life.

Regulating your own emotions and energy

When you frequently check in with how you’re feeling, you can also affect your emotions at any time and thus, regulate your corresponding energy at any time. Remember, when your body and energy field receive an energy frequency, they turn it into a thought that creates certain emotions.

Once your brain processes this information, it sends out new signals, which cause an energetic frequency to be outwardly emitted from you. This elicits a response in your environment and vibrational fields. Energetic frequencies are like waves that rise and drop all day, every day, and when they do, our brains pour a ton of energy into their corresponding feelings.

It’s these feelings that determine your dominant and consistent frequency, which sets the stage for manifesting conscious or unconscious desires. No wonder powerful manifesters stay aware of their emotional state at all times; They know they have the ability to create a dominant energy field that can bring about what they want, faster and more easily.

Start with scheduling your check-ins

The simplest and most consistent means of enforcing regular check-ins is to schedule these hits of self-reflection and commit to addressing whatever feelings and topics they push to the surface of your mind. Once you know what’s going on deep down inside you, you’ll be ready to address the factors that hold you back and do the work to remove them.

To put it another way, what you’re doing here is bringing the subconscious reel to the conscious level so you can remove its sticking points and blocks; In no time, this will become as easy as breathing, and massively beneficial too.

The bottom line

With practice, your brain and energetic field will begin to align with your highest self and the universe’s generosity. You’ll develop a hyperawareness about how you live, or living consciously.

Once you’re comfortable doing check-ins, you’ll move on to the next secret, where you’ll dig into the deeper work of untangling the dense energy and programming that you discover during check-in sessions.

Excerpted from 8 Secrets to Powerful Manifesting: How to Create the Reality of Your Dreams, by Mandy Morris (March 22, 2022; Hay House Inc)

