The Law of Detachment states that in order to manifest our desires, we must release attachment to the outcome itself as well as the path we might take to get there.

As spiritual author Shannon Kaiser explains to mbg, the Law of Detachment is a universal spiritual principle that guides many faiths (i.e., Taoism, Jainism, and Buddhism) and comes down to separating yourself and your emotions from your goals.

From a psychological perspective, neuroscientist and author of The Source Tara Swart, Ph.D., adds that "it takes time to build and strengthen neural pathways until you are ready for a new behavior, relationship, or job." And so, we don't want to get caught up in timelines, overthinking, and doubts. "The spiritual Law of Detachment is about trust and surrender rather than control," Swart notes.

"When you are no longer tied to the outcome of how it must be, you free yourself up to abundant possibilities," Kaiser adds.