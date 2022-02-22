 Skip to content

Numerology Experts Unpack The Significance Of 2/22/2022

Numerology Experts Unpack The Significance Of 2/22/2022

Today Is An Auspicious Day For Relationships, According To Numerology

February 22, 2022 — 17:07 PM

If you're familiar with the concept of angel numbers or numerology, you probably noticed 2-22-2022 on your calendar this week. But what does it really mean? Here, we're diving into the meaning of this "angel number," plus how to work with it on this auspicious day.

What is 222 all about?

Just as a refresher, angel numbers are groups of the same number, with different meanings depending on the number (i.e., 111, 777, etc.). And in the case of 2, this number is about all things co-creation and cooperation.

According to numerologist Kaitlyn Kaerhart, when you think about the number 2 (or see the angel number 222), think balance, diplomacy, empathy, peacekeeping, and of course, partnership. "If you're into astrology, it is similar to Libra energy," she adds.

And as professional intuitive and author of Angel Intuition Tanya Carroll Richardson previously explained to mbg, "The number two has a soft, gentle energy signature. It's a number that represents harmony, cooperation, and presence in the here and now."

What's the significance of 2/22/2022?

So, what does that mean for Tuesday, 2/22/2022? According to Kaerhart, this is not only a great day for aligning with the best version of yourself but also for assessing, and making strides in, your most important relationships.

"The 2 is a mirror, calling in the exact frequency needed for you to integrate your most authentic and aligned self," she says, adding that this energy thrives and does its best work in partnership.

As Richardson previously noted, "Through the lens of romance or business, 222 can be an auspicious number for combining your efforts with another person, group of people, or company."

But make no mistake; this day is not a "portal." You may have heard of the Lion's Gate portal, for example, which happens on August 8, when the Sun and the star Sirius are closest to Earth and align with Orion's belt. As Kaerhart explains, portals are about planetary alignments, not just the numerology of the date. But that doesn't make 2-22-2022 any less potent.

All that said, Kaerhart says some good questions to ask yourself on this day include How are my partnerships at this time? What do I need most in my collaborations? Am I feeling balanced? And how can I bring myself into balance and create the peace and harmony my soul is craving?

The takeaway.

While there's never a bad time to empower yourself and your relationships with others—today, 2/22/2022, may present an especially great opportunity to do so.

