Today Is An Auspicious Day For Relationships, According To Numerology

So, what does that mean for Tuesday, 2/22/2022? According to Kaerhart, this is not only a great day for aligning with the best version of yourself but also for assessing, and making strides in, your most important relationships.

"The 2 is a mirror, calling in the exact frequency needed for you to integrate your most authentic and aligned self," she says, adding that this energy thrives and does its best work in partnership.

As Richardson previously noted, "Through the lens of romance or business, 222 can be an auspicious number for combining your efforts with another person, group of people, or company."

But make no mistake; this day is not a "portal." You may have heard of the Lion's Gate portal, for example, which happens on August 8, when the Sun and the star Sirius are closest to Earth and align with Orion's belt. As Kaerhart explains, portals are about planetary alignments, not just the numerology of the date. But that doesn't make 2-22-2022 any less potent.

All that said, Kaerhart says some good questions to ask yourself on this day include How are my partnerships at this time? What do I need most in my collaborations? Am I feeling balanced? And how can I bring myself into balance and create the peace and harmony my soul is craving?