Feeling Stuck? Shake It Up With These Practices For Earth Signs

There's a fine line between being comfortable and wanting to expand.

#yoga #hiking #astrology
Sarah Regan
March 8
Trying A New Diet? Researchers Say This Can Help You Stick To It

Researchers found that working out was associated with a lower likelihood of overeating.

#running #news #hiking #hiit
Eliza Sullivan
February 4
The Best Workouts For Introverts (Or If You Need Alone Time)

Because sometimes we all need a little space.

#running #hiking #hiit
Betina Gozo
January 31
These Fitness & Workout Trends Will Get You Moving In 2020

Every year, the ACSM conducts a survey to find the following year's fitness trends.

#yoga #hiking #technology #hiit #energy
Sarah Regan
December 30 2019
Largest Study Of Its Kind Finds This Can Prevent Premature Death

As the largest study of its kind, researchers analyzed nine longitudinal studies across seven countries, dealing with over eight million people.

#news #environmentalism #plants #hiking #immunity
Sarah Regan
November 23 2019
These 10 Jackets Get Their Cozy Factor From Recycled Fabrics

Sustainable outerwear never looked so good.

#environmentalism #hiking
Emma Loewe
October 17 2019
This Workout Can Seriously Improve Your Mental Health

The best time for outdoor exercise is all the time.

#anxiety #stress #hiking #depression
Ray Bass, NASM-CPT
April 13 2019
How One SoCal Family Makes Wellness A Daily Habit

This West Coast Family Has Some Awesome Wellness Nonnegotiables

#partner #hiking
Sophie Jaffe
October 26 2018
How I Meditate In New York’s Mountains

Why This New York Fitness Coach Meditates In The Mountains

#partner #hiking
Alicia Archer
October 5 2018
American Treasures: 7 Lesser-Known National Parks To Celebrate Today

Through turbulent times, these are parks we can all be proud of.

#politics #environmentalism #hiking
Emma Loewe
July 4 2018
A Girl, A Grill & The First Guy She Adored

Plus, everything you need to have a healthy Father's Day.

#easy meals #hiking #Journey #dinner #holiday
Liz Moody
June 17 2018
Meet The First All-Black US Group Set To Climb Mount Kilimanjaro

They're climbing their way to history.

#hiking
Krysten Peck
June 11 2018