Take Outlandish, for example, which was the first dedicated hiking store in Brooklyn and only the fourth Black-owned outdoor goods retailer in the United States. There’s been a clear lack of diversity in the outdoor recreation space, but Outlandish aims to change that by encouraging people of color (and all backgrounds) to reconnect with the outdoors. And community is at the heart of it all. The group saw over 550 RSVPs for its grand opening in 2023 and has since hosted dozens of hikes, trail runs, and training runs, often in collaboration with other brands, hiking groups, and run clubs. They’re even hosting a book club with Brooklyn-based Center for Fiction to explore authors of color who have written nature-based novels, further enhancing that true community feel.