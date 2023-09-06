When you have plantar fasciitis, it’s essential to seek out an ultra-supportive pair of sandals. Enter: This pick designed with unmatched heel support and a responsive heel-cushioning technology that protects your feet from impact with each step.

A curved, heel-cupping design keeps your feet comfortable throughout every adventure. The sandal also has loads of traction, thanks to multi-directional lugs. Rugged, waterproof leather and durable rubber come together to form a sandal that fights foot pain one mile at a time.

Customers say this sandal is lightweight, supportive, and incredibly comfortable. Reviewers with wide feet in particular love the fit.