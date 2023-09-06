Whether you’re a seasoned hiker or just learning about the benefits of time in nature, you’ll want to take stock of your footwear. While a solid pair of hiking boots is key, the best hiking sandals are essential for any warm weather hike (especially those involving lakes, streams, or rivers).

Hiking sandals provide the same sturdy support and grip as boots, while giving your toes the space to breathe. After all, wet feet plus too much friction equals blisters—and blisters are sure to ruin any hike.