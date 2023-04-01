When it comes to choosing the best arch-support sandals for you, the main thing you can do is try on and compare multiple options and pick the one that feels the most comfortable to you, Langer explains. “Prioritizing your own comfort preferences is much more important than taking suggestions from salespeople or from online reviews in terms of reducing [the] risk of injury or pain from footwear,” he says.

Still, if you are shopping online or narrowing down your options, there are some key elements to keep in mind to find a sandal with good arch support. You may look for a sandal made of soft material with a cushioned, wide heel and a durable, thick insole for shock absorption, according to Brenner. If you’re able to check out a shoe in person, make sure it doesn’t easily bend in half—you don’t want a sandal to be too flexible, says Brenner.

The time of day you try on a new pair of shoes also matters. “Make sure you try the sandals on in the store midday towards the end of the day,” says Brenner. “That’s when your feet are true to size due to swelling.”