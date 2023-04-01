Getting dressed up doesn’t have to include wearing painful heels. Take it from this pair of chunky sandals from Dr. Scholl’s, which combine comfort, support, and style into a sustainable pick.

While the retro-inspired block heel is not a great choice for those dealing with preexisting foot issues, it’s a more comfortable option for those who want something trendy. The 2-inch heel is made with lightweight faux wood for added comfort and the brand’s supportive insole offers more cushioning than your average heel. Plus, the strap is adjustable for a custom fit.

What we love most is that the shoe is sustainably made with low-chemical faux leather and then consciously packaged in a box made with recycled materials and soy-based inks. Plus, shoppers say they’re the “perfect heel height” and “easy to walk” in without hurting your feet.