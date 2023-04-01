The Best Arch Support Sandals Of 2023, Per Podiatrist Guidelines
Whether you’re an avid hiker or a city dweller, finding a shoe with arch support could play an important role in your overall foot health—especially when you’re trying to tackle that 45-minute walk to support longevity.
While arch support is typically something people think about with sneakers or boots, it can be especially important to find the best sandals with arch support.
Solid arch support “adds shock absorption and flexibility during the gait cycle,” explains Hillary Brenner, DPM, a podiatric surgeon practicing in New York City. It also helps with balance and may prevent conditions like plantar fasciitis, she adds.
The best arch support sandals of 2023:
Who needs sandals with arch support?
Wearing sandals with arch support is important for people with plantar fasciitis or arthritis in their feet—but it’s not always necessary, according to Paul Langer, DPM, a board-certified podiatrist and fellow of the American Academy of Podiatric Sports Medicine. He encourages people to test out different styles and focus on what’s most comfortable for them.
If you find sandals with arch support important for your foot comfort and are looking for a new pair, keep scrolling to shop eight of the best arch-support sandals from brands like Hoka, Birkenstocks, and Teva.
How to choose
When it comes to choosing the best arch-support sandals for you, the main thing you can do is try on and compare multiple options and pick the one that feels the most comfortable to you, Langer explains. “Prioritizing your own comfort preferences is much more important than taking suggestions from salespeople or from online reviews in terms of reducing [the] risk of injury or pain from footwear,” he says.
Still, if you are shopping online or narrowing down your options, there are some key elements to keep in mind to find a sandal with good arch support. You may look for a sandal made of soft material with a cushioned, wide heel and a durable, thick insole for shock absorption, according to Brenner. If you’re able to check out a shoe in person, make sure it doesn’t easily bend in half—you don’t want a sandal to be too flexible, says Brenner.
The time of day you try on a new pair of shoes also matters. “Make sure you try the sandals on in the store midday towards the end of the day,” says Brenner. “That’s when your feet are true to size due to swelling.”
How we picked:
The arch-support sandals that made our list fit the criteria outlined by the experts we interviewed about how to choose this type of shoe with foot health and comfort in mind. They have durable soles, wide heels, and sturdy structures.
While everyone’s feet are different, we took customer reviews into consideration when selecting comfortable sandals that offer arch support. Many of the styles on this list have hundreds of five-star reviews from people who’ve tried them.
There are a variety of price points available on this list of sandals. Some are under $50 while others are over $100, but you won’t find any for more than $150.
Comfort is key, but we also took style into consideration when picking the best arch-support sandals on this list. Whether you’re hiking, camping, or running errands, you’ll find an option to fit your style preferences.
Our picks for the best arch support sandals:
Best dress sandals: Dr. Scholl’s Felicity Too
Pros:
- Sustainably made and packaged
- Stylish retro design
Cons:
- Platform heel
- Not for active outings
Getting dressed up doesn’t have to include wearing painful heels. Take it from this pair of chunky sandals from Dr. Scholl’s, which combine comfort, support, and style into a sustainable pick.
While the retro-inspired block heel is not a great choice for those dealing with preexisting foot issues, it’s a more comfortable option for those who want something trendy. The 2-inch heel is made with lightweight faux wood for added comfort and the brand’s supportive insole offers more cushioning than your average heel. Plus, the strap is adjustable for a custom fit.
What we love most is that the shoe is sustainably made with low-chemical faux leather and then consciously packaged in a box made with recycled materials and soy-based inks. Plus, shoppers say they’re the “perfect heel height” and “easy to walk” in without hurting your feet.
Best budget: Crocs Classic Clog
Pros:
- Affordable
- Durable construction
- Water-friendly
Cons:
- Very casual style
- Not true to size for some
Crocs developed a massive cult-like following for its comfortable yet casual clogs; people love how easy it is to customize the shoes by choosing from a variety of colors and patterns or adding on charms. On the other hand, we’re fans of the brand’s secretly supportive design.
While not technically sandals, like the Classic Flip, we love that these kicks have a heel strap to help keep your foot securely in place. Plus, the affordable shoes are made with the brand’s proprietary closed-cell resin called Croslite. The material gives the shoes their signature soft, lightweight feel—and it’s also odor-resistant.
What’s more, these clogs are perfect for warming weather. They’re not only easy to clean, but water-friendly, buoywant, and quick-drying. As one shopper put it, “they are so comfy and versatile and super easy when I’m on the go.”
Although these shoes should last between 3 to 5 years with regular wear, just note they won’t be recyclable once the style meets its eventual end—this could be a dealbreaker for those seeking something sustainable. You should also be aware of the “relaxed fit,” which tends to be looser than traditional footwear.
Podiatrist recommended: Vionic Bella Toe Post Sandal
Pros:
- APMA seal of acceptance
- Available in medium, wide, and narrow widths
Cons:
- Flip-flop strap is uncomfortable for some
- Lack of back strap requires gripping
Brenner’s “go-to flip-flop sandal” is the Bella Toe Post Sandal from Vionic, a brand known for developing supportive, comfortable, and stylish shoes. The key to this best-selling design is a built-in orthotic, which offers arch support and helps prevent heel pain.
Other features we love include a lightweight midsole, which provides shock absorption without adding unnecessary weight. The shoe also has a microfiber covered footbed to prevent slipping and sliding from sweat in warmer weather, as well as a durable rubber outsole for added traction on different surfaces.
Available in 18 colorways and three width options, the style also earns shout-outs from shoppers who deal with chronic plantar fasciitis. One writes, “I am so relieved to find a shoe that really helps relieve and prevent the awful pain and [is] stylish as well.”
FYI, the company doesn’t stand out for any sustainability efforts, it does offer a wide variety of designs certified by the American Podiatric Medical Association (APMA)—including this comfy pick.
Best men’s: Birkenstocks Arizona Soft Footbed Oiled Leather
Pros:
- Iconic design
- Molds to your foot with wear
- Adjustable straps
Cons:
- Require break-in period
Birkenstocks are practically synonymous with comfort. The soft footbed style offers arch support with a suede lining for added comfort (and less slip). Designed to be lightweight yet sturdy, the sandals have a naturally wide fit with adjustable leather straps for a personalized fit, though narrow sizes are also available.
The footbed is designed to feel like you’re standing in the sand, which makes the slip-ons comfortable to wear, even if you’re on your feet all day. The front has raised indentations to support the natural rolling motion of the toes as you walk, while the back has a deep heel cup for added support (making up for the fact that the style doesn’t have a back strap).
While they might require some time to break in, these sandals will only get more comfortable with time, as the material conforms to your feet. As one reviewer put it, “I’ve had no more arch pains even when walking for several hours at a time. I even wore these on spontaneous hikes! Absolutely no complaints.”
Best women's sandals: Skechers Arch Fit City Catch
Pros:
- Arch Fit technology
- Podiatrist-designed shape
- 100% vegan
Cons:
- No half sizes
- Too much upper material for some
For a casual shoe you can wear just about anywhere, turn to this supportive sandal from Skechers. It’s easy to slip on and off with a breathable, sock-like design thanks to a knit upper.
The contoured footbed features the brand’s signature Arch Fit technology, which was designed by podiatrists using 20 years of data and 120,000 foot scans. Designed to mold to the shape of your foot, it reduces shock and disperses weight with each step.
Also notable? The machine washable design is made with fully vegan materials—and shoppers say they “can’t say enough good things about them.” However you won’t find any extra eco efforts taken by the brand.
Best for plantar fasciitis: Hoka Recovery Slide 3
Pros:
- Good for wearing post-workout
- Breathable design
- Cushioned platform
Cons:
- No back strap
- Not very stylish
The latest iteration of Hoka’s popular recovery slides, this unisex model fits up to a women’s size 16 to ensure everyone can score a sandal with arch support. Designed for recovery, the slides feature four ventilated flow channels for breathability post workout.
Similar to past designs, they have a dual density upper that hugs the foot with a molded midsole that packs thick cushioning to absorb impact. The slide also has a unique arched design, which creates an early stage metarocker for smooth stepping.
Ideal for wearing around the house on hard floors or for post-workout recovery, the slides are more functional than stylish. But reviewers confirm they really help with plantar fasciitis pain and ease the impact of standing on flat surfaces. Plus, we’re obsessed with the brand’s emphasis on sustainability with this launch; the EVA foam midsole is made with sugarcane.
Best for walking: Teva Tirra
Pros:
- Adjustable fit
- Sustainably designed
- Easy to clean
Cons:
- Ankle strap is uncomfortable for some
- Chunky construction
Designed for walking, hiking, and running errands, Tevas are a great pick for someone who prioritizes comfort on a daily basis. The sandals have a contoured midsole for arch support with the brand’s signature shock pad in the heel to absorb impact. Our favorite feature: The nylon shank, which adds stability regardless of the terrain you’re tackling.
We love that they’re made with sustainability in mind, featuring vegan materials and recycled plastics. You can even recycle your shoes when you’ve worn them out through the TevaForever recycling program.
What’s more, the shoes are treated with a peppermint-based antimicrobial to combat odor. Of course, these sandals are designed for the outdoors, so they’re also easy to clean with lukewarm soapy water. Just be sure to air dry them inside or in a shaded area to avoid shrinking in direct sunlight.
Best for outdoors: Hoka Hopara
Pros:
- Unisex
- Good for hiking
- Low-profile cushion
Cons:
- Bulky
- May run warm
Another ideal pick for outdoor activities, Hoka’s Hopara sandals have combine traction and support in a funky modern design. We’ll admit that they’re not the most stylish construction. But this style offers everything you need from hiking sandals: a water-friendly construction for puddles, a multidirectional tread for added grip, and a rubberized midsole with responsive cushioning.
There’s also a toe cap to protect feet from the elements, while a quick-lace design makes it easy to slip shoes on and off (or adjust the fit to your feet). Plus, the low-profile cushion bed provides support while still keeping your feet close to the ground for stability.
Although there are fewer sustainability perks of this specific Hoka style, reviewers say they’re optimal for adventure: “I bought these for a trip to Costa Rica and used them for hiking, tubing, riding ATV, zip lining and they were awesome… They provided great support and were very comfortable.”
FAQ:
Which type of shoe is best for a person with flat arches?
“Whether someone has flat, normal, or high arches, there is no way to predict how much arch support someone would find comfortable,” says Langer. However, in general, Brenner recommends a shoe with a thick arch, a wide heel and toe box, and a sturdy construction that can’t bend easily.
What are the most comfortable shoes for being on feet all day with arch support?
The most comfortable shoes may be different for everyone, Langer emphasizes. The best way to find out what’s best for you is to try on shoes and pick the one that feels good on your feet.
The takeaway.
If you find your feet are most comfortable when wearing sandals with arch support, there are plenty of options to choose from when shopping online. Experts agree the best way to pick out a comfy pair of shoes is to try them on in person and experiment with what you feel best in. There are some criteria podiatrists recommend for sandals though. For instance, shoes with wide, cushioned heels, durable soles, and sturdy material are most likely to prevent foot pain. These aspects are especially helpful for those dealing with ailments like plantar fasciitis. If you’ve already found a pair of sandals with arch support you love, check out the best shoes for every foot type and activity next.