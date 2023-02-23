Researchers were interested to see how the current physical activity guidelines for Americans affected participants' mortality risk. These recommendations call for 150 to 300 minutes of MPA per week, 75 to 150 minutes of VPA per week, or some equivalent combination of them both.

They found that exercise is even more closely tied to longevity than you might think. When researchers looked at the hazard ratio—the risk of dying from a variety of common age-associated diseases—they found the current guidelines underestimate just how valuable additional exercise could be.

The maximum life-lengthening benefits of MPA and VPA topped out at about double those guidelines—meaning those who spent 300 to 600 minutes per week doing MPA and 150 to 300 minutes per week doing VPA, or an equivalent combination of both, actually were able to live the longest, healthiest lives.