I've reviewed hundreds of products for their eco-merits over the last seven years as a sustainability editor. To put this list together I called on my own knowledge of sustainable materials and practices as well as customer reviews that gave me a sense of a product's fit, functionality, and construction quality.

While sustainable backpacks should be investment pieces, I know that not everyone has hundreds of dollars to shell out for them. That's why I made sure to include lower-price options, even if it meant giving up a sustainable perk or two. Whenever a brand has some work to do in a certain category, it's called out in the description.

Be it an indestructible work bag made from truck tarps and compostable textiles or a diaper bag that doubles as a cute crossbody, there's a sustainable something for everyone on this list.