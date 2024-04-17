Skip to Content
Recovery

These Shoes Are Like A Foot Massage (& Help My Body Recover Faster)

Carleigh Ferrante
Carleigh Ferrante
April 17, 2024
Carleigh Ferrante
By Carleigh Ferrante
kane revive recovery shoes
Image by Carleigh Ferrante / mbg creative
After years of ballet, distance running, and uncomfortable trendy shoes, I finally vowed to stop cramming my feet into ill-fitting footwear—but I only recently discovered the world of recovery footwear.

As the name suggests, these functional shoes are designed to help your body bounce back faster by improving circulation and reducing inflammation. While research is limited on this functional footwear, there's plenty of anecdotal support from people who swear by the shoes—like me.

Not only do Kane’s Revive Active Recovery Shoes provide instant relief for my sore, tired feet, but I've seen a drastic difference in my recovery time since incorporating these shoes into my routine three months ago.

Kane Revive Recovery Shoes

$75
kane revive recovery shoes

How the Kane Revive shoes are made

I'd be remiss to not mention these shoes look funky, but every design element ensures the shoes deliver on their ultimate purpose: enhanced recovery.

Starting from the top, each shoe has a perforated upper. This offers enhanced airflow and breathability, without sacrificing the secure fit of a traditional tennis shoe.

What's more, it ensures the design stays lightweight despite the plethora of generous cushioning along the sole of the shoe. (And yes, there's still plenty of grip to prevent slips or falls).

Like most recovery slides, these shoes are made primarily from a cushioned foam. But while most brands opt for plastic or similar oil-based materials, Kane uses renewable resources (mainly Brazilian sugarcane) to create its signature RestoreFoam.

This unique foam provides a balance of cushioning and support during active recovery days—and it feels like walking on air. Tiny raised nodes along the footbed, which act activate blood flow in key pressure points, are the only reason you don't feel barefoot.

kane revive recovery shoes
Image by Carleigh Ferrante / mbg creative

How I tested the Kane Revive shoes

I’m a marathon runner with a robust workout routine, but I’ve learned to prioritize recovery just as much as active exercise days. And once I dipped my toe into the recovery footwear space, I was hooked fairly quickly.

While testing the Kane Revive shoes, I wore them on most of my active recovery days throughout three months of marathon training. Mostly, I wore the shoes on walks, errands, and travel days—but I did rock them on one hike, too.

kane revive recovery shoes
Image by Carleigh Ferrante / mbg creative

What I love about the Kane Revive shoes

I felt my feet relax as soon as I slipped on these shoes. The dense cushioning feels like supportive clouds beneath my feet, and I was immediately impressed by how breathable the shoes were.

What's more, the lightweight design and oversized pull loops on the heels make these a great shoe for travel. I even packed them with me for my last marathon and wore them before and after the race. Plus, I'm impressed by the traction on these shoes. It was a fairly wet day when I wore them on a hike, but my feet felt secure and supported.

Bar none, the absolute best feature is the subtle nodes on the footbed. With every step it feels like you’re getting a light foot massage, and I swear it helps my feet feel less tired over time. 

Before I tested the Kane Revive shoes, my sore feet were often a distraction between workouts—but these shoes helped me stay active on rest days, which ultimately helped me recover faster.

Bonus: They're available in over 20 colors, with monochrome, speckled, neutral, and vibrant styles. After testing the white design, I quickly ordered a second pair in black.

kane revive recovery shoes
Image by Carleigh Ferrante / mbg creative

A few considerations about the Kane Revive shoes 

  • They run large: I ordered my typical size 7 in the shoes, but found that they do run a bit large. What bugs me most about this is that the brand doesn't offer half sizes. I'd recommend going one full size down.
  • Your feet might be cold: I do love the breathable design and tend to wear these without socks—but, depending on the time of year, your feet might be a little cold. I started wearing socks in cooler weather (which isn't the most attractive look).
  • You might hear some squeaking: Depending on the shape of your foot, a shoe with this design is prone to a bit of squeaking (particularly for those with high arches).

Kane Revive Recovery Shoes

$75
kane revive recovery shoes

The takeaway

Recovery is a crucial part of any workout routine—and what you have on your feet on rest days matters just as much as when you're exercising. Kane's Revive Recovery Shoes offer immediate relief for my tired feet, and they help me bounce back faster. Plus, these shoes get bonus points for being cute, lightweight, and better for the environment.

