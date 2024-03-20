Advertisement
Wellness Travel In Santa Fe: Spas, Hikes & Ranches
Sante Fe is one of my favorite cities of all time. As someone who has an affinity for the American Southwest landscape, a love of art, an adventurous streak, and a deep appreciation for spiritual practices of all kinds, Santa Fe feels like home to me.
I’ve been there several times—starting when I was a kid and my mom and I would go on long-haul road trips to go horseback riding in New Mexico. It’s a special place to me, and one I always look forward to returning to.
Here, how to plan your magical visit.
Santa Fe mixes luxury accommodations with the mystical charm of the Southwest.
Rosewood Inn of the Anasazi
This is centered in the heart of the historic downtown—making it the ideal location for getting about town, visiting the shops, and dining at all the restaurants. And to make it even easier, the hotel has a fleet of rentable bikes to borrow while you’re sightseeing. Worthy of note: Santa Fe is a great bike city.
The hotel is committed to sustainability, which you’ll see through details big and small throughout: From electric car transportation to their partnership with Clean The World, an organization that up-cycles bathroom amenities. We’re fond of the various tasting experiences offered by the hotel, such as the tequila flights and American whiskey tasting.
- Price Point: $$$
- Location: Downtown Santa Fe
- Amenities: Fitness center, Peloton bikes, in-room spa treatments, access to complimentary bikes, restaurants use local produce, tequila tasting, American whiskey tasting
- Book now
Four Seasons Resort Rancho Encantado Santa Fe
A sprawling estate at the base of the Sangre de Cristo foothills, the Four Seasons in Sante Fe is an experience in-and-of itself. The hotel has all the lavish touches you’d expect from the Four Season—plus a certain enchantment that’s unique to the Southwestern city.
I highly recommend looking into at least one of their excursions during your stay (Read more at their Adventure Center and Spa menus.) We’re drawn to the Journey to Abiquiu, which is a custom crafted hike that has stops for yoga, medication, picnics, energy clearing ceremonies, and breathtaking sight-seeing.
- Price Point: $$$$
- Location: Sangre de Cristo foothills,
- Amenities: Luxury spa, pool, curated hikes, daily 1-hour hike, mountain bikes, yoga classes, horseback riding, spiritual enhancement experiences (smudging ceremonies and chakra balancing), oxygen studio, cultural tours
- Book now
Bishop's Lodge Auberge Resorts Collection
Regularly voted one of the best hotels in the southwestern United States, this is a gem of the region. The hotel is nature-centric, infusing design elements that feel immersive to the rugged beauty of the landscape. Not to mention, it has access to hikes just steps off the front door.
- Price Point: $$$$
- Location: Sangre de Cristo Mountains foothills
- Amenities: Wellness classes, spa, yoga, healing retreats, meditation classes, fly fishing, winter sport activities, offroading, arts classes, cultural tours, chocolate tasting, horseback riding
- Book now
There is no shortage of galleries, hikes, spas, and breathtaking sights to keep you feeling inspired.
Gallery tour along Canyon Road
According to research, setting aside weekly time for art can be good for anxiety and mental health. Maybe that accounts for the feel-good vibes emanating all over Sante Fe: The town is an artists’ haven. Canyon Road hosts over 100 galleries, shops, and artisanal booths to enjoy—making it an easy one-stop location to soak in all the beauty.
Hike the Sangre de Cristo Mountains
The town is located between the foothills of the Sangre de Cristo Mountains and just outside of the Sante Fe National Forest, so there are many hikes to explore in the area.
The Dale Ball trail is a fairly easy loop in the mountain range that covers just over 2 miles. For those who want to be surrounded by forest and grand evergreens, hike the Aspen Vista trail.
Or head over west of town to the Pueblo Loop and Alcove house trails which will lead you to the Bandelier National Monument, so you can see traditional pueblo housing.
Visit a spa
Santa Fe has a certain mystic, healing atmosphere. There’s just something special about the town and surrounding landscape that inspires feelings of calm and center. Indulge in the serene energy at one of the world-renowned spas.
Without a doubt, the most famous is Ten Thousand Waves. Inspired by Japanese hot spring resorts, this is a sensory delight that incorporates several types of hot baths, body work, and facials. But the spas at the Four Seasons or Bishop’s Lodge are also spectacular. An hour north of Sante Fe near Taos is Oja Caliente, where you can relax in the seven different hot mineral spring pools.
Horseback riding at Ghost Ranch
As a certified horse girl, I’m always down for a horseback ride — but no matter your experience level, a ranch visit is a must. And Ghost Ranch is simply the best of the area. In fact, Georgia O’Keeffe used it as the inspiration for much of her work. The non-profit ranch’s commitment to culture, nature preservation, sustainability, education, and fostering creativity makes it a very unique community.
Located about an hour and a half drive north of Sante Fe, schedule yourself a day’s worth of activities so you get your fill—which should include exploration of the area’s buffs and sweeping views. And should horseback riding be off the table for some of the group members, the Ranch hosts several other activities to keep everyone busy and entertained.
Santa Fe’s restaurant scene is not one to be missed.
Geronimo
One of the best reviewed and rated dining experiences in the city, this restaurant should top your list of culinary experiences. The menu changes with the season with global influences. It’s not just delicious, but the location is historic too: The Borrego House that the restaurant is located in was built 1756 and is a mainstay of Canyon Road.
- Cuisine: Fine dining
- Price point: $$$
- Dietary considerations: Vegetarian dishes available
- Menu & book
The Shed
A local favorite since the 1950s, The Shed serves up Mexican dishes, margaritas, and tons of fresh, delicious ingredients.
- Cuisine: Mexican, American
- Price point: $
- Dietary considerations: Gluten-free, vegetarian
- Menu & book
Paloma
For a lively (and delicious) night out, Paloma is the place to be. The chefs craft flavorful dishes that are both rooted in traditional Mexican cooking and come with a distinctly modern flare. The restaurant is also committed to a sustainable food supply chain, features local artists throughout the decor, and regularly gives back to the community.
- Cuisine: Mexican
- Price point: $$
- Dietary considerations: Fresh & locally sourced ingredients,
- Menu & book
Packing for the high desert means you’ll want to stay cool in the midday sun, but cozy at night. And save room in your luggage for what you’ll pick up while there—some of the best jewelry artisans in the country are located in Santa Fe.
Tecovas The Annie Boot
Why we love it:
- Several colors, materials, and styles so you can find a pair unique to you
- High-quality craftsmanship that’s made to last
A visit out west is not complete without a pair of riding boots—the most quintessential being the classic cowboy boot. Not to mention, you’ll need to have a pair for your horseback riding excursions. Giddup.
mindbodygreen Dry Body Oil
Why we love it:
- Simple, natural botanical formula
- Lightweight & fast absorbing consistency that doesn’t leave the skin greasy
This body oil will keep your skin conditioner, soft, supple, and glowing—ideal for showing during the enchanting desert nights. The oil is a blend of safflower seed oil, sunflower seed oil, and prickly pear seed oil—the latter of which is native to the southwestern United States and Mexico.
Yeti Rambler Water Bottle
Why we love it:
- Reusable
- 9+ colorways available
- 5 sizes
Santa Fe is located in the desert, so you’ll want to keep water on you to stay hydrated—especially when you’re on hikes, going horseback riding, or strolling down main street.
Santa Fe is a magical, mystical place—one of my favorite locations in the world. Its stunning, rugged high desert landscape makes it a hotbed for nature-enthusiasts and hikers as well as creatives looking to be inspired. While there, be sure to check out local and indigenous artists—the city is home to some of the best galleries in the world.
