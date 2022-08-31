If you need a trip that leaves you feeling refreshed and invigorated, look no further than The Last Frontier. Alaska's moniker is due to all the vast, unsettled space, making the state an ideal place to reset and recharge among the land's remote, wild beauty.

Alaska offers unique experiences like nonstop days of daylight and views of the northern lights—alongside stunning surroundings that are easy to take in while hiking, camping, fishing, or kayaking. With over 100,000 glaciers, 6,000 miles of coastline, 3,000 mountains, and 17 different types of forests, the Alaskan landscape has it all.

For those who want to unplug and dive into everything the Alaskan wilderness has to offer, we rounded up some of our favorite places to sleep, eat, and hang for an unforgettable stay.