sponsored by Everything You Need To Know About Wellness Travel In Jackson Hole Contributing writer By Emily Rekstis Contributing writer Emily Rekstis is a freelance writer who has worked at Harper's Bazaar, Self, And UsWeekly. Her bylines appear in Healthline, Byrdie, Women's Health, MyDomaine, BuzzFeed, The Cut, Allure and many more.

Image by Rob and Julia Campbell / Stocksy August 22, 2022 Our editors have independently chosen the products listed on this page. If you purchase something mentioned in this article, we may earn a small commission

Travel can restore your well-being. We’re here to help you on that journey with Well-Traveled , a go-to destination for travel recommendations and tips. Our Well Traveled series is presented by Delta Air Lines, the premium airline helping you travel well. Fuel your flight with health-conscious options, and arrive feeling better than when you left.

If you’re looking for a trip that mixes adventure with luxury, look no further than Jackson Hole, Wyoming. No matter the season, this Western town offers so many exciting activities such as skiing or hiking alongside gorgeous spas for a truly one-of-a-kind experience. In fact, simply flying into the Jackson Hole Airport (JAC) gives you a sense of how special this place is. Located in the Grand Teton National Park at the base of a Teton Range, stepping out the front doors is likely to leave you awe-struck as you look up at the snow-covered mountain ranges — and that’s when you know your outdoor adventure is only beginning. As the city continues to grow, becoming a popular destination for skiers and adventurers alike, there are so many great places to stay, eat and visit. We rounded up some of our favorite wellness hotspots so you can ensure that your Jackson Hole trip is filled with the quality fun you deserve year-round.

Image by mbg Creative

You're going to need a home base for all your adventures — here are the best of the best.

Hotel Jackson

For a luxurious stay that’s comfortable, convenient and a major treat, look no further than Hotel Jackson. Featuring sleek yet rustic décor, this LEED-built boutique hotel is run by a family that’s lived in the valley for over 40 years. With 55 guest rooms to choose from and a two-story fireplace that warms the common spaces, Hotel Jackson is the perfect mainstay for all your Jackson Hole activities.

Price point: $$$$

$$$$ Area: Downtown Jackson (one block from Jackson Hole Town Square)

Downtown Jackson (one block from Jackson Hole Town Square) Amenities: Fitness center, natural gas fireplaces, a rooftop spa, a skit shuttle, in-room yoga, Pilates, and meditation classes, in-room ski, snowboard and boot fittings

Fitness center, natural gas fireplaces, a rooftop spa, a skit shuttle, in-room yoga, Pilates, and meditation classes, in-room ski, snowboard and boot fittings Book now: https://www.hoteljackson.com/

Rustic Inn Creekside Resort and Spa at Jackson Hole

Completely commit to a Western experience with this hotel located on a 14 acre property not far from Jackson Hole’s Town Square. Not only do they offer fabulous amenities such as seasonal wildlife safaris and national park tours, but in 2012 the resort began a conservation effort for the comfort of their guests and home. They acquired land along Flat Creek and Saddle Buttee and worked with local and national organizations to carefully restore the natural vegetation, water flow, and add The Wetlands Walk so guests can explore and enjoy the great outdoors without having a negative impact on it.

Price point: $$$

$$$ Area : Downtown Jackson Hole

: Downtown Jackson Hole Amenities: Park tours, wildlife safaris, fly fishing, tubing, boutique spa, a fireside hot tub, sleigh rides

Park tours, wildlife safaris, fly fishing, tubing, boutique spa, a fireside hot tub, sleigh rides Book now: https://rusticinnatjh.com/

The Cloudveil

This Autograph Collection hotel combines bright modern features with cozy touches such as wood paneling, leather furniture and lots of fireplaces. Throughout the rooms and common spaces, the hotel also houses work from local artists to support and celebrate the city’s culture in style.

Price point: $$$

$$$ Area : Jackson Hole Town Square

: Jackson Hole Town Square Amenities : Guided kayaking and paddle boarding, Yellowstone National Park tours, Grand Teton National Park tours, solar-powered phone chargers, to-go picnic meals, complimentary reusable water bottles, open-air rooftop terrace.

: Guided kayaking and paddle boarding, Yellowstone National Park tours, Grand Teton National Park tours, solar-powered phone chargers, to-go picnic meals, complimentary reusable water bottles, open-air rooftop terrace. Book now: https://thecloudveil.com/

Amangani

For a truly special experience, the Amangani offers a cool, tranquil space located in the foothills of the Grand Tetons. You can unwind with a Himalayan salt scrub at the Wellness Centre or enjoy a sustainable, farm-to-table meal at The Grill, which overlooks the Snake River Valley and Teton peaks thanks to the dining room’s floor-to-ceiling windows. No matter how you decide to spend your time here, we promise you it’ll leave you refreshed and rejuvenated.

Price point: $$$$

$$$$ Area: In the foothills of the Grand Tetons

In the foothills of the Grand Tetons Amenities: Heated outdoor pool, Tetons picnic, seasonal signature spa treatments, a movement studio for yoga, Pilates or meditation, outdoor seasonal experiences like whitewater rafting, snowshoeing expeditions or hot balloon tour

Heated outdoor pool, Tetons picnic, seasonal signature spa treatments, a movement studio for yoga, Pilates or meditation, outdoor seasonal experiences like whitewater rafting, snowshoeing expeditions or hot balloon tour Book now: https://www.aman.com/resorts/amangani

Image by mbg Creative

Whether you’re visiting in the summer or winter, the point of Jackson Hole is simple: Get outside and embrace the vast, stunning landscape.

1. Hit the slopes

If you’re visiting Jackson Hole in the winter, skiing is a non-negotiable. Jackson has long been one of the top skiing destinations in the country and only continues to grow in popularity. The main mountain is the Jackson Hole Mountain Resort, which offers over 2,500 acres of skiing for all levels of visitors.

Local tip: “Jackson Hole Mountain Resort is the main ski mountain in Jackson Hole and it is famous for its steep terrain and endless powder. First time visitors should be wary of the intensity of this epic mountain and stick to skiing slopes off of Apres-Vous or the Teewinot chairs,” local influencer Meagan Murtagh says. “For total newbies, Snow King Mountain is a great option for a bit more mellow day which is located 12 miles south in the Town of Jackson.”

2. SpaTerre at Teton Mountain Lodge

There’s no denying there are a lot — we mean, a lot! —of great spa experiences in Jackson Hole, but SpaTerre has been ranked as one of the best in the world. Between the eucalyptus-infused steam rooms, the oxygen bar, and the salt chamber, you’ll find it hard to know where to begin! No matter what treatments you choose, though, we also recommend checking out the rooftop hot tub that overlooks the ski slopes.

3. Visit Yellowstone National Park

If you’re planning on renting a car, the southeast entrance of Yellowstone National Park is about 60 miles from Jackson. America’s first and finest national park, you can check out the wildlife and breathtaking views, both of which will make the hour drive 100 percent worth it.

4. Go for a hike in the Grand Teton National Park

The one-of-a-kind mountainous landscape just calls for some good old fashioned hiking, especially if you’re visiting in the spring or summer months. Grand Tetons National Park boasts some of the most popular trails including Hidden Falls and Inspiration Point.

Local tip “Hiking to Hidden Falls allows for spectacular views of Jenny Lake and Jackson Hole, as well as a 100 ft cascading waterfall,” says Stuart Lang, General Manager of Amangani. “Visitors may choose to walk around the southern lakeshore or utilize the privately-run shuttle boat to cross the lake and shorten the hike.” Check out info on the shuttle boats here

5. Go horseback riding

What better place to go horseback riding than the wild west? It’s a fun way to take in the scenery while indulging in the culture of the area. Spring Creek Ranch offers 1-2 hour tour rides along the East Gros Ventre Butte to enjoy views of the Teton Range and the town of Jackson.

Image by mbg Creative

Whether you spent the day at the spa or shredding the slopes, you've probably worked up an appetite. Here are some of the best spots in town to grab a bite.

Cultivate Cafe

This organic café, coffee shop and bakery serves breakfast and lunch Tuesday through Saturday. The juice and smoothie menu is as impressive as breakfast and lunch options, making it a great place to stop by before heading off on your chosen adventure for the day.

Cuisine: Clean home-style, comfort food

Clean home-style, comfort food Price point: $$

$$ Dietary consideration options: Organic; Eco-minded; Gluten-free; soy-free; corn-free; sugar-free, plant-based (with the option to add meat and dairy); Caters to all eating habits

Organic; Eco-minded; Gluten-free; soy-free; corn-free; sugar-free, plant-based (with the option to add meat and dairy); Caters to all eating habits Setting: Casual

Casual Menu & info: https://www.cultivate-cafe.com/

Bin22

Great for groups who like to try a little bit of everything, this tapas style restaurant has lots of great vegan and vegetarian options that are as clean as they are delicious. No matter what you order, though, the staff will know exactly what wine to pair with your meal, offering a wonderful experience.

Cuisine: Spanish and Italian tapas

Spanish and Italian tapas Price point: $$

$$ Dietary consideration options: Vegan; Vegetarian; Organic wines

Vegan; Vegetarian; Organic wines Setting: Casual

Casual Menu & info: https://bin22jacksonhole.com/

Snake River Grill

This farm-to-table eatery is a Jackson Hole staple, featuring a log cabin atmosphere and new American style dishes. Also to be admired is its commitment to sustainability. For example, they recycle used fryer oil into biodiesel and utilize wind power generated electricity for the entire restaurant’s lighting.

Cuisine: Modern American grill

Modern American grill Price point: $$$$

$$$$ Dietary consideration options: Organic; Eco-minded; Vegetarian; Natural wines

Organic; Eco-minded; Vegetarian; Natural wines Setting: Elevated casual

Elevated casual Menu & info: https://www.snakerivergrill.com/

Image by mbg Creative

To ensure you’re prepared for all the great outdoor adventures Jackson Hole has to offer, we’ve rounded a few items you’ll probably want to add to your packing list.

Soma Sport Bottle Soma Sport Bottle VIEW ON Amazon | $35 Pros 4 Colorways

Made with BPA-free, borosilicate glass To help you stay hydrated during all your on-the-go activities, you’ll want to pack a water bottle. The Soma Sport Bottle is one of our favorites thanks to the functionality of its easy-to-open, leak proof lid and comfortable-to-carry handle paired with the sleek look of the glass bottle housed in a colorful silicone sleeve. Plus, the company offers a lifetime guarantee where they’ll replace any bottle that breaks. Patagonia Nano Puff Patagonia Nano Puff VIEW ON Backcountry | $229 Pros Eco-friendly fabric

13 colorways

Fits XXS to XXL This jacket is so lightweight, it hardly feels like you have a jacket on. With lots of different color options for men and women, this beloved jacket is perfect for layering when warmer days turn into cooler nights. Made from 100 percent recycled polyester, you can really feel good while wearing this pick. Beautycounter Countersun Daily Sheer Defense For Face Beautycounter Countersun Daily Sheer Defense For Face VIEW ON Beautycounter | $46 Pros Travel-sized

Mineral-based formula that works for most skin tones Even if you’re completely covered in skiing or cold-weather hiking gear, you cannot forget to apply sunscreen to your face. This mineral must-have provides UVA and UVB protection thanks to the SPF 25 formula. Not only does this sunscreen protect against the sun, but it also has antioxidants that protect against pollution and chicory root extract to help lock in moisture so the skin isn’t left completely stripped and dried after a day on the slopes. Tropicfeel Shell Backpack Tropicfeel Shell Backpack VIEW ON Tropicfeel | $249 Pros Adjustable from holding 22L to 40L

Several unique compartments to keep you organized Not only is this backpack great for airplane travel, but it’s also ideal for your daily Jackson Hole activities. Whether you’re planning a day exploring the town, hiking Tetons or driving to Yellowstone, this bag shrinks and expands depending on what you fill it with. No matter the size, though, it’s super comfortable to carry. It also provides waterproof protection using recycled nylon and polyester from both pre and post-consumer waste materials.

Image by mbg Creative