mindbodygreen

Close Ad
Functional Food
The Best Snacks A Nutritionist Packs On Her Outdoor Adventures

The Best Snacks A Nutritionist Packs On Her Outdoor Adventures

Frances Largeman-Roth, R.D.
Registered Dietitian By Frances Largeman-Roth, R.D.
Registered Dietitian
Frances Largeman-Roth, R.D. is a Registered Dietitian Nutritionist, a New York Times best selling author and nationally recognized nutrition and wellness expert.
Outdoor Snacktivities: What A Nutritionist Packs For Hiking, Bird Watching & Beyond

Image by Kike Arnaiz / Stocksy

Our editors have independently chosen the products listed on this page. If you purchase something mentioned in this article, we may earn a small commission.
October 1, 2020 — 1:35 AM

This year, perhaps more than ever, many of us have taken to the trails and parks to find a safe way to stay active. In fact, according to data from the Outdoor Industry Association, Americans have taken up outdoor activities in record numbers. That’s why bike shops are sold out and you’re lucky if you can find a pair of hiking boots online.

With all this hiking, camping, and even bird watching going on, I've been inspired to use my nutritionist knowledge to suss out the best fuel for each activity. Here are my top snack picks for staying energized while you hit the trail safely.

Best for hiking: Jerky

A hike can be anything from a walk on an unpaved road to a 10-mile trek over challenging terrain. You’ll want to layer up for fall hikes, wear sturdy footwear and also make sure you have a snack that can go the distance. Beef jerky—and any dried meat or seaweed—is ideal for this endeavor. You can shove it in a backpack or fanny pack and know that it will last for days.

While it sounds really odd, my new fave jerky has a fruity twist. Each grass-fed pack of Wild Willett beef jerky has no added sugar or preservatives (unlike many brands) and comes in three fruit flavors: pineapple, orange and strawberry. The beef is marinated in fruit puree, plus honey and tamari, which gives it it’s surprisingly craveable flavor. Stow it and go!

Advertisement

Best for bird watching: Bars

Bird watching has never looked so good. Observing feathered friends, either in a state park or from the comfort of our backyard, has become a national obsession since you can easily do it while maintaining social distance. But sometimes you need to wait for quite a while to see that Red-winged Blackbird or scarlet Northern Cardinal, and all that patience can make you a bit peckish.

Bars are a favorite on-the-go snack because they’re portable and tasty. But you want to grab one with some good nutrition cred too. I like Clif’s Nut Butter Bar, which provides a super satisfying mix of nutrients, including 5 to 7 grams of plant protein, plus 9 to 11 grams of whole grains. The Maple & Almond Butter bar is made with USDA organic ingredients and is just the thing to hold you over while you focus those binoculars on a Downy Woodpecker.

Best for nature walks: Plantain chips

Leaf peepers, it’s time to bust out that cozy fleece and plan a socially-distanced outdoor excursion. Leaves are just starting to hit their peak throughout most of the country, and I can’t wait! Walking or driving through those blazing crimson, marigold and persimmon-tinged trees can take several hours, and you can’t sustain yourself on cider and donuts alone (trust me—I've tried). A bag of chips is pretty easy to pop into a down vest, but fried potato chips probably aren’t the best pick for your day trip. Enter: plantain chips.

If you haven’t sampled plantain chips yet, get ready to fall in love. A plantain is similar to a banana, but it’s larger, starchier and less sweet. And when they’re turned into chips, they’re the perfect, crunchy snack. I'm smitten with the ones from Artisan Tropic, which are made from Colombian-grown, single-sourced plantains and cooked in responsibly sourced palm oil. Each bag of the Sea Salt flavor has just 160 calories, plus 2 grams of fiber and 190mg of potassium. You can crunch on the chips while crunching through the leaves.

Advertisement

Best for camping: Trail mix

Even camping—and glamping--novices are starting to get in on the act these days. There’s been a huge rise in this type of travel since the spring, and it looks like things are going to keep trending that way. It’s a low-cost way, pandemic-friendly way to spend a weekend, and you can drive to camp sites near you and pitch a tent with your family, close friends, partner and even your pup.

If you’re camping, you’re definitely going to be making a campfire. S’mores are delicious fare, but for something that will sustain you until the morning, I recommend good old trail mix. It’s definitely easy to make your own trail mix with popcorn, almonds, candy covered chocolates and some dried fruit. But if your Zoom meeting ran long and you’re strapped for time on your way to the camp site, grab this tasty Double Feature Trail Mix from Whole Foods. It’s a hearty combo of almonds and cashews, plus mini peanut butter cups and sour cherries and goes perfectly with ghost stories. 

Wherever your outdoor adventures take you, have fun and stay safe.

Want your passion for wellness to change the world? Become A Functional Nutrition Coach! Enroll today to join our upcoming live office hours.

Advertisement
Frances Largeman-Roth, R.D.
Frances Largeman-Roth, R.D. Registered Dietitian
Frances Largeman-Roth, R.D. is a Registered Dietitian Nutritionist, a New York Times bestselling author and nationally recognized nutrition and wellness expert. Frances is the author of...

More On This Topic

Functional Food

I'm A Nutritionist & Here's How I Sneak The Necessary Nutrients Into My Diet

Ella Davar, R.D., C.D.N.
I'm A Nutritionist & Here's How I Sneak The Necessary Nutrients Into My Diet
Functional Food

Heartburn Or Acid Reflux? Weirdly Enough Apple Cider Vinegar May Help

Abby Moore
Heartburn Or Acid Reflux? Weirdly Enough Apple Cider Vinegar May Help
$39.99

How To Make Healthy & Delicious Meals

With Phoebe Lapine
How To Make Healthy & Delicious Meals
Integrative Health

5 Tips To Jump-Start Your Health From A Man Who Reversed His Type 2 Diabetes

Jason Wachob
5 Tips To Jump-Start Your Health From A Man Who Reversed His Type 2 Diabetes
Integrative Health

Try This Nutritional Psychiatrist's Soup Recipe To Beat Brain Fog

Uma Naidoo, M.D.
Try This Nutritional Psychiatrist's Soup Recipe To Beat Brain Fog
Home

This Low Maintenance Plant Still Has Needs: Here’s How To Keep It Happy

Carly Quellman
This Low Maintenance Plant Still Has Needs: Here’s How To Keep It Happy
More Food

Popular Stories

Advertisement

Latest Articles

Sex

How Long Does Sex Last For Most People? (It's Shorter Than You Think)

Kelly Gonsalves
How Long Does Sex Last For Most People? (It's Shorter Than You Think)
Beauty

Receding Hairlines: Let’s Get To The Root Of The Issue + 6 Expert Ways To Stop It

Jamie Schneider
Receding Hairlines: Let’s Get To The Root Of The Issue + 6 Expert Ways To Stop It
Integrative Health

This Supplement Helps Relieve Gas When All Else Fails, mbg Reviews Say

Abby Moore
This Supplement Helps Relieve Gas When All Else Fails, mbg Reviews Say
Spirituality

Tonight's Harvest Moon Is Exceptionally Powerful: Here's Why

Sarah Regan
Tonight's Harvest Moon Is Exceptionally Powerful: Here's Why
Integrative Health

The Reason Your Vata Dosha Is Going Haywire Right Now & What To Do

Jamie Schneider
The Reason Your Vata Dosha Is Going Haywire Right Now & What To Do
Sex

Is Squirting Real — Or Is It Pee? Here's What Research Actually Says

Kelly Gonsalves
Is Squirting Real — Or Is It Pee? Here's What Research Actually Says
Latest Articles
Advertisement

Sites We Love

https://www.mindbodygreen.com/articles/hiking-camping-snacks

Your article and new folder have been saved!