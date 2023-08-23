Just 90 minutes outside of Manhattan, Wildflower Farms, the newest property in the Auberge Resorts Collection, may as well be in another world for all the serenity and seclusion it offers. Guests are introduced to the beauty of the surrounding area via the open-air lobby, which perfectly frames the stunning Shawnagunk ridge on the horizon.

Free-standing cabins are scattered throughout the 140-acre property, which is integrated so carefully into the landscape that you feel entirely one with nature, even as a nightly turn-down service reminds you that you’re far from camping. The property is selectively mowed, so even the walk from the lobby to the rooms, down a path winding through a field of wildflowers and knee-high grasses, feels immersive. Walking trails peek out from beside cabins, inviting guests to explore the area further.

Those who prefer their exercise indoors can visit the fully outfitted gym or participate in one daily complimentary yoga, pilates, and breathwork classes. At the namesake farm, guests can sample sweet and spicy radishes and collect eggs for their omelets. Other activities are abundant: take a guided forest immersion walk, try your hand at making a mandala from foraged fauna, or pick produce on the farm for a private cooking class with the executive chef. Indoor and outdoor pools, a botany inspired spa, and seasonally inspired restaurant are the cherries on top.