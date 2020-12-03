A Meteorologist Has Spoken & We're In For An Intense Winter In The U.S.

Wherever you are, if you want to get outside this winter, it's important to be prepared. If you're in the South, congrats, we're all jealous. Otherwise, knowing that this is going to be a wetter season, staying dry outside should be top of mind. Cold and wet is a recipe for getting sick, so invest in some water-repelling outerwear, avoid cotton, and try not to work up a sweat if you're out in the cold. For more cold-weather tips, you can check out our guide to staying warm this winter.

If there's anything 2020 has taught us, it's to expect the unexpected—but it still never hurts to think ahead. Getting outside is a such an important part of self care, and while it might be too cold for earthing, you can still lace up your boots and enjoy your one on one time with Mother Nature.